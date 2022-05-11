ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

453 Whitney Ave./200 Linden Street

Scribe
 2 days ago

New to the market......Won't last long in East Rock. - One bedroom unit on the 3rd...

www.thescribeonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Scribe

297 George St

Walk to YALE! - Perfectly placed between New Haven’s lifestyle, cultural attractions, and the city’s expanding medical/bio-tech corridor, Metro 297 offers luxurious studio apartments just a short walk to both work and play. There is no need to fight traffic when you live at the center of it all. Living at this beautiful apartment in New Haven puts you in walking distance to Crown or Chapel Streets for the best dining, entertainment, and cultural experiences Yale University and downtown New Haven have to offer. 300 George, Smilow Cancer, Yale Medical School, and Yale New Haven Hospital. Either way, your destination is footsteps away!
NEW HAVEN, CT
Scribe

Metro Point

Designed to be the most prominent apartment development in Milford, Connecticut, Metro Point offers an extraordinary selection of brand new stylish studio apartments and one bedroom apartment homes. The unique concept, design, and character of the apartment complex sets it apart from other communities in the Milford area. Breathtaking harbor views from select units will gratify the most discriminating renter.
MILFORD, CT
Scribe

Metro on Crown

Call today! Get on our waitlist for a beautiful new apartment! - Metro on Crown - offers a brilliant mix of contemporary style, space, and modern convenience. Personal attention has been paid to every aspect of each living space. Choose your brand new apartment home from a variety of floor plans. From studio apartments to oversized two bedrooms or our one bedroom plus units that give you that extra space for an office or that occasional guest, Metro on Crown has something sure to satisfy every renter’s spatial needs. Beauty abounds from the dramatic city views of New Haven from the upper floors and the rooftop terrace of this five story newly constructed elevator building with secure garage parking.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Scribe

104 South Main

The IVE at 104 South Main - At IVE, we know you work hard to pay for your rent, and that’s why we work hard so you can get a better apartment for less rent! This beautifully revIVEd apartment has modern interiors, sustainable features and a tremendous location, all at a great price! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and updated bathrooms come standard. Highly efficient heating systems put more money in your pocket. Washer/Dryer unit in the apartment home means never having to carry your laundry to a Laundromat. Located steps from Downtown SoNo it’s a shopper’s paradise with quick access to all of the top retailers in America, restaurants, I-95 and the train station!
NORWALK, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Real Estate
New Haven, CT
Business
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Real Estate
Scribe

Metro View

Gorgeous Harbor views! Bringing to Milford an apartment community like no other, Metro View is an exclusive renter’s paradise situated on one of the most beautiful scenic corners in all of downtown Milford. Metro View residents will have the privilege of enjoying transcending views of Milford harbor amongst this peaceful and tranquil setting. Metro View apartments are impeccably designed and beautifully appointed. These high end apartments offer one bedroom apartment homes with quality finishings and craftsmanship. Metro View is a one of a kind luxury apartment property that is only a short walk to Milford restaurants, shopping and the Metro North Train Station. This modern apartment’s location and amenities cannot be beat!
MILFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Developer plans supermarket, 41 duplex units off Shelton’s River Road

SHELTON — River Road could soon be home to a development that would include more than three dozen duplex units, a supermarket and a medical office building. Developers 740 River Road, LLC recently received approval from the Inland Wetlands Commission for its plans to redevelop land at 740 River Road, presently home to three structures that would be demolished to make way for the new project.
SHELTON, CT
Scribe

187 Saint John St

Three Bedroom Apartment In Wooster Square! - This beautifully entirely rebuilt two floor duplex apartment has central AC and is located in Wooster Square!. The kitchen was built with all of the highest end amenities. All granite countertops, Island countertop, beautiful backsplash, high end kitchen cabinetry, all stainless steel appliances, including fridge/freezer, oven/stove, microwave, and dishwasher.
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Downtown New Haven#Housing List#Sf#Coin#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms
Scribe

10 Reservoir Manor

Cozy one bedroom townhouse, handicap accessible. - Cozy one bedroom apartment with carpet in living room & bedroom. Has vinyl floors and 2 large closets in a spacious bedroom. Handicap accessible. Nearby to shopping and restaurants. Easy access to Route 8. Plenty of off street parking. Laundry room located in the building. ONLINE RENT PAYMENTS ONLY. 2 month's security deposit plus 1st month's rent to move in. For more information or to schedule a showing please give us a call: 203-888-9342. For more vacancies visit us at www.oakbridgeman.com.
SEYMOUR, CT
FOX 61

Bear roams Waterbury neighborhood

WATERBURY, Conn. — It's not uncommon for people to see bears in their neighborhoods in Connecticut, but they're typically seen in more rural areas. That's why neighbors in Waterbury were shocked to see a bear in the city Wednesday afternoon. "You don't expect a bear on Willow Street at...
WATERBURY, CT
News 12

Guide: 2022 Memorial Day Parades in Connecticut

Memorial Day parades and events are planned across Connecticut. Here is a list of some parades and events in a neighborhood near you. *NOTE: Please check ahead before heading out. And always follow safety and health guidelines. UPCOMING EVENTS. Saturday, May 28. Redding Memorial Day Parade. Time: Ceremony at 12...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
fox61.com

Weekend happenings around Connecticut, May 13-15

CONNECTICUT, USA — This Friday may be the 13th, but there's nothing spooky about the springtime happenings taking place across the state this weekend!. From apple hunts to a 10K race, there's plenty to do this weekend with friends and family!. Beginning Friday night and running until July 3...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Arrest made following Facebook Market Place robbery

STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - A teenager from Ansonia was arrested for a robbery that started over Facebook Market Place, and he appears to be connected to other similar incidents. According to Stratford police, 18-year-old Shahiem Donald responded to the victim’s advertisement. The victim was selling an iPhone. Donald met...
STRATFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

20 Towns in 20 Days: Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Eyewitness News is in the city of Hartford for 20 Towns in 20 Days. Hartford graduates from the 90s are reflecting on their time in school. They had a lot of fun spending time with their classmates and spending time outdoors. Many of them are Hartford...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Two People Hospitalized After Car Crashes Into Wood n Tap in Farmington

Two people were taken to the hospital after their car crashed into the Wood n Tap restaurant in Farmington, restaurant officials said. A restaurant spokesperson said that a car with two people inside was traveling eastbound on Route 4 when it hit another car that was turning right into the restaurant's parking lot. The car then went over the wall and into the restaurant.
FARMINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: Shots fired investigation closes street in Manchester

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – A shots fired investigation has closed part of Birch Street in Manchester Wednesday afternoon, police say. Police say the street is closed between Cottage Street and Spruce Street. No injuries are reported. There is no threat to the public, police said. Follow Eyewitness News for...
MANCHESTER, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy