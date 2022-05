This map from the Ottawa County Road Commission shows the road closure in red and the suggested detour in green. OCRC map

POLKTON TWP. — Leonard Street will be closed east of 68th Avenue beginning Thursday, May 12.

The road closure is for multiple cross culvert replacements between 60th and 68th avenues, as well as tree work. It is estimated to be completed May 26.

The Ottawa County Road Commission suggests motorists to detour the area by taking 48th Avenue to Garfield Street to 68th Avenue.

The work is weather dependent.