Without action by state lawmakers, the California Cars Minnesota mandate, pushed into law through rulemaking by Governor Tim Walz in May 2021, will go into effect in 2024 and would require a specific number of electric vehicles be carried on every car dealership lot. By tying our law to California’s electric vehicle mandates, the Walz administration could soon force stricter standards in Minnesota than those set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This mandate would take choice away from Minnesotans and let California officials more than 1,800 miles away set the course for our state’s future.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO