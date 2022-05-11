ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Township, PA

WHITE TOWNSHIP SUPERVISORS DISCUSS FLAGS, AMPHITHEATER GRANTS

By Hometown2
wdadradio.com
 3 days ago

At Wednesday’s White Township Supervisors Meeting, discussion focused on something that the township doesn’t have: an official flag. The discussion came from a recent conference for the Pennsylvania State Association of Township...

www.wdadradio.com

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

East Huntingdon industrial park is an official sellout

The sixth industrial park in Westmoreland County will be filled to capacity with the impending sale of a 6-acre lot in East Huntingdon to a plastics manufacturer, officials announced Thursday. The Westmoreland commissioners, acting as the county’s Industrial Development Corp., approved a $319,000 deal with Roechling Industrial Mt. Pleasant LP...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
White Township, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
White Township, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hempfield area road paving slated to begin

Hempfield crews are gearing up to start a $1.8 million paving program next week. The work is expected to start Monday, and will include streets in the township and Hempfield Park, as well as roads in neighboring Adamsburg. It comes months after supervisors approved a contract with Derry Construction. At...
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf continued to push his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Patty Kim at Wesley Union A.M.E. Zion Church in Harrisburg calling on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Another Republican candidate for governor drops out of race and endorses Barletta

HARRISBURG, Pa. — GOP candidate for Pennsylvania governor Melissa Hart has dropped out of the race and endorsed fellow Republican Lou Barletta. "Our Republican primary is too fractured and we need someone to come out of that Republican primary who is a proven leader, who is a uniter, who is someone who can get Democrat votes because Pennsylvania is still a majority Democrat state, and lead as a person who has a vision and values that the people of Pennsylvania support," Hart said at a Friday morning news conference. "For this reason, I am suspending my campaign today. And I’m going to be supporting Lou Barletta. And on Tuesday, I'm going to be casting my vote for Lou Barletta."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Free concert, community yard sale this weekend in Duncansville

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two fun filled community activities will be occurring this weekend in Duncansville. The first is a free concert taking place on Friday, May 13 at the Duncansville Memorial Park. Stephanie & the Wild Hearts will be kicking off the Park Jam at 6 p.m. and will feature a food truck […]
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
phillyvoice.com

Pennsylvania primary 2022: A guide to voting in Tuesday's election

Pennsylvania voters will head to the polls Tuesday to participate in the 2022 primary election. The election will determine the Democratic and Republican nominees for November's general election for multiple races, depending where you live. The highest profile Pennsylvania elections are for governor and U.S. Senator. Here's the rundown on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Calls on General Assembly to Invest in Older Pennsylvanians, Individuals with Disabilities Through Property Tax Relief Program

Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Steve Malagari, Senator Maria Collett and community leaders today to discuss Gov. Wolf’s call for the Pennsylvania General Assembly to immediately use a portion of the $1.7 billion in unspent American Rescue Plan Act dollars to help older adults and individuals with disabilities through property tax and rent rebates to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdadradio.com

RELATIVELY QUIET DAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS

It was a relatively quiet day for first responders in Indiana County on Friday. Indiana Fire Association was dispatched twice for relatively small calls. One was an automatic fire alarm activation on South Ben Franklin Road in White Township at 6:46 PM. The other was a carbon monoxide alarm activation on Country Lane in White Township at 11:45 PM.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Centre County home ravaged by late-night fire

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County home was ravaged by a fire late Wednesday night, despite the best efforts of firefighters. Crews were called to the home on Mountain Road in Harris Township just before midnight on Wednesday, April 11, when a fire on the porch was first reported. State College Police and […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

HOMER-CENTER TO HOLD THE LINE ON PROPERTY TAXES

The Homer-Center School Board gave preliminary approval for the 2022-2023 budget at Thursday night’s meeting. The budget comes to $18,911,934, and taxes will stay at 16.7567 mills. Business Manager Gregg Kalemba said that there were a few factors in play to make sure that there were no tax increases.
PERSONAL FINANCE
WKBN

Who’s running for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The May 17 primary is just around the corner, and to prepare, abc27 has compiled a list of the twelve major party candidates running for Pennsylvania’s open lieutenant governor seat. Learn more about each candidate running for second-in-command, below. Plus, click on their names to go to their campaign websites and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf: New Funding Will Establish Summer Manufacturing Camps, Introduce Students to New Career Options in Pennsylvania

Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs (NBT), a charitable foundation of the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to introduce students to careers in manufacturing through Summer Manufacturing Camps throughout Pennsylvania. “It is vital for Pennsylvania students to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

State Rep. Introduces Bill To Exempt Older Citizens From Jury Duty

> State Rep. Introduces Bill To Exempt Older Citizens From Jury Duty. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A Pennsylvania State Representative has introduced a bill to exempt people who are older than 70 from serving jury duty. Currently, seniors can apply for exemptions at age 75. The measure has been recently introduced by State Representative Pam Snyder of Greene County.
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Dog rescued from sinkhole in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A family’s beloved pet dog was rescued Wednesday morning after falling down a sinkhole in Centre County. “Exploring the newly found sinkhole seemed like a good idea at the time – so many new sniffs to explore and a dog always follows his nose,” the Alpha Fire Company said in […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Former borough employee sentenced after embezzling more than $300k

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A former employee of a borough in Jefferson County was sentenced to 21 months behind bars for embezzling upwards of $300,000, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. From January 2009 to August 2017 Tammy Laird, 49, of Corsica stole more than $300,000 when she was the Secretary and Treasurer of […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA

