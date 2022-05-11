Nick Smith Jr. sits at the top of the 247sports Top 150 list

Arkansas Basketball head coach Eric Musselman has had plenty to celebrate this year. He recently led his squad to their second-straight Elite 8 appearance in the NCAA Tournament and is bringing in one of the top signing classes in the nation for the 2022 recruiting cycle.

The nation’s No. 2 signing class according to 247sports just earned more star power, as a member of the said class has been ranked No. 1 overall for the class of 2022 in the 247sports Top 150 .

Nick Smith Jr. , a five-star guard from North Little Rock, has taken the top spot in the final update to the 247sports top 150.

“It’s cool, I mean I’ve never really been the No. 1 player in the nation before,” Smith said to 247Sports. “It’s been a good journey for me to show my talent on the court and it is definitely a blessing to see somebody think that I’m the No. 1 player in the class.”

What makes Smith the No. 1 player in the country? Eric Bossi of 247sports explains:

Today’s game dictates that guards must be capable of generating their own offense. Whether it be out of pick and roll action, with a shot clock winding down or just a situation where guy needs to go and make a play, if a guard can’t generate offense on their own, their ceiling will be limited. Smith can do all of that and he does it with an electric first step, bounce at the rim and some flair.

Joining Smith in the 247sports top-150 list, are the remaining four members of Arkansas’ record-breaking signing class. Anthony Black (14), Jordan Walsh (19), Derrian Ford (69), Barry Dunning (126), Joseph Pinion (142).

