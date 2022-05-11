ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Surfside Girls’: Christine Lin To Recur In Apple TV+ Family Series

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Christine Lin has joined the cast of Surfside Girls from Apple TV+ in a recurring role.

Deadline exclusively revealed the live-action kids and family series received a formal 10-episode order from the streamer in December.

Based on the best-selling Top Shelf Productions (IDW Publishing) graphic novel series by author Kim Dwinell, Surfside Girls follows two best friends, Jade (Miya Cech) and Sam (YaYa Gosselin), who are psyched to spend their summer riding the waves and catching the rays. That is, until they meet a ghost.

The girls dive headfirst into a mystery about a pirate ship and the cursed treasure that allegedly lies beneath Surfside’s beloved Danger Point bluff. After meeting a pirate ghost named Remi, Sam wants to help him break the curse, while Jade is determined to find a scientific explanation for the existence of ghosts. To solve the mystery, Sam and Jade will need to combine their very different approaches of logic and imagination. Because together, they are determined to connect the clues, solve the mystery and save Surfside — and maybe help a couple of pirate ghosts along the way.

Produced for Apple TV+ by Endeavor Content and IDW Entertainment, Surfside Girls will be written and executive produced by May Chan, who also serves as showrunner. Paul Stupin and Lydia Antonini also executive produce; Alex Diaz and Julie Sagalowsky Diaz are writers and executive producers. America Young will direct and executive produce the first two episodes. Paul Davidson and Jeff Brustrom will serve as executive producers on behalf of IDW.

Lin is repped by Zero Gravity Management and Eris Talent Agency.

