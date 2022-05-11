ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

UR Medicine

The Batavian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new UR Medicine Batavia Campus will open its doors to patients on May 16, strengthening the health system’s commitment to increasing specialist and primary care access for patients in Genesee, Orleans, and Wyoming counties. “The Batavia Campus represents an important investment in meeting the health care needs...

www.thebatavian.com

The Batavian

Rev. Ronald A. E. Ginter

Ron Ginter, a devoted servant of Christ, departed this world April 28, 2022 and entered his eternal home surrounded by loved ones at Baptist Medical Center, Jacksonville, Fl. He was 88. Ron was born on October 22, 1933 to William Ginter and Bertha (Klane) Ginter in Detroit, Michigan. He is...
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Kim Maureen McGiveron

- Kim Maureen McGiveron, 60, of Riga, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday (May 11, 2022) at her home. She was born June 23, 1961 in Batavia, a daughter of Ronald and Mary Jane (Dillon) Heywood of East Bethany. Kim was a graduate of Pavilion Central School, GCC, and she earned her...
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Gerard A. Cote

Gerard A Cote, age 77, of Attica passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at the NY State Veterans Home in Batavia NY. Gerard was born on May 26, 1944 in Manchester NH to the late Arthur J and Germaine Desfosses Cote. He is predeceased by his wife Jacqueline Kingston Cote, his brother Ronald W Cote, his daughter Tasha Sergel and granddaughter Cassidy Garrow.
ATTICA, NY
The Batavian

Batavia City Schools on track for robust summer

Batavia City Schools leaders have a “robust” summer school plan, they say. Summer session will open July 12 and run for a month, to August 11. It’s a countermeasure for the ill effects of pandemic shutdowns. Instead of in the past, when students went to central designated sites, they will go to their own schools this year. Lessons will be taught from 9 a.m. to noon three days a week, and breakfast, lunch and transportation will be provided, said Molly Corey, executive director of curriculum and instruction.
BATAVIA, NY
Batavia, NY
Health
The Batavian

Batavia school leaders explain learning loss and remedies

While teaching a third-grade class at John Kennedy Intermediate, Molly Corey noticed one particular little girl who said Batavia was not her first school district and most likely wasn’t going to be her last. The third-grader was chronically absent — about one day each week — and didn’t seem terribly invested in her lessons.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Montclair Avenue home heavily damaged by fire

All of the occupants of a residence at 29 Montclair Ave., Batavia, safely escaped a house fire that was reported at 8:53 p.m., Friday. City Fire responded to the structure fire and upon arrival found a large volume of fire from the front to the two-and-a-half story, single-family home.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Male falls down creek embankment in Le Roy

A 55-year-old male has reportedly fallen 15 feet down an Oatka Creek embankment behind the post office in Le Roy. Genesee County dispatch has requested emergency response. UPDATE 10:21 p.m.: The patient is conscious and alert. Rope rescue is not needed.
LE ROY, NY
The Batavian

Person reportedly unresponsive following accident in Byron

A motor vehicle accident is reported at Byron Holley Road and Cockram Road, Byron, with a subject in a vehicle unresponsive. A power line is on the vehicle. A transformer is down in the road and smoking. Byron, South Byron, and Elba fire departments dispatched along with Mercy EMS. UPDATE 1:18 p.m.: National Grid expected on scene in 30 minutes. Sergeant Matthew Lute
BYRON, NY
The Batavian

Sponsored Post: Just listed: 24 North Pointe Drive - Call Sabrina today

25 North Pointe Drive, Batavia. This tasteful townhome has been completely redone (2018-19) and no expense spared. This home welcomes you with a skylit entry and stylish finishes. Uniformed light flooring carries you through to a dining & living space with high vaulted ceilings, generous lighting for any mood and a quaint enclosed sunroom. The gem of the home has a timeless white kitchen boasting with ample cabinetry, beautifully unique diamond backsplash, quartz countertops & wide floor tiles. The same pleasing design is carried through the main bath. The perfectly private master En-suite encompasses a broad vanity, ageless backsplash, dual sinks, abundant natural lighting, and walk-in closet storage. This home was also designed to be energy efficient with LED lighting, LG kitchen appliance suite and Samsung washer and dryer units. This one is truly a move-in ready home and you can relax on your back patio while all of the exterior maintenance is done for you! Call Sabrina McGinnis today! Click here for more information on this listing.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Person reports arm injury after accident in Pembroke

A one-car motor vehicle accident is reported in the area of 9435 South Lake Road, Pembroke. One subject reportedly has an arm injury. Pembroke Fire and Indian Falls Fire along with Mercy EMS responding. UPDATE 7:21 p.m.: More manpower needed for extrication. UPDATE 7:23 p.m.: Corfu Fire requested to the...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

Tractor trailer-motorcycle accident

Genesee County Dispatch reports a tractor trailer and motorcycle accident at Route 77 and Main Road in Pembroke. Pembroke Fire and Indian Falls fire responding. Corfu is providing traffic control at Cohocton Road.  UPDATE 7:44 p.m.: Mercy Flight is en route to the scene. UPDATE: 8:03 p.m.: Mercy Flight is on the ground.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

Hornets pick up 10th win of baseball season

Oakfield-Alabama (10-2) beat Webber High School on Wednesday, 8-3. Colton Yasses pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs and striking out 12, to pick up the win. He also had two hits, scored a run and drove in a run. Kyle Porter had two hits in two ABs and a walk, also scoring once and driving in a run. Brayden Smith was 2-3 and scored twice.
OAKFIELD, NY

