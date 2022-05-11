ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Brush fire causes road closures in Martin County

By Garrett Phillips
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A brush fire in Stuart has caused delays and...

wflx.com

One person severely burned in Vero Beach food truck explosion

One person was severely burned when a food truck exploded at a seafood festival in Vero Beach Saturday morning. Vero Beach police said the truck was at the festival in Riverside Park when the explosion occurred. The burn victim was flown to Arnold Palmer's Hospital Burn Unit in Orlando for...
VERO BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

Man killed during West Palm high school rampage identified

The Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach was placed on lockdown after the driver of a van crashed through a gate at the school’s campus at around noon on Friday. According to West Palm Beach police, Romen Phelps, 33, of Palm Beach Gardens, collided...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Food truck explosion at Vero Seafood Festival

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Vero Beach Police are on scene investigating an explosion of a food truck at the Seafood Festival on Saturday. One person was severely burned and has been flown to Arnold Palmer's Hospital Burn Unit in Orlando, according to Vero Beach Police. There were no other injuries reported.
VERO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Small Aircraft on Fire After Crashing on Bridge in Miami

At least two people were hospitalized when a small aircraft caught fire after crashing onto a bridge in Miami Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred on the Haulover Inlet Bridge near 10800 Collins Avenue. At least one vehicle was hit according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The two victims were transported to...
MIAMI, FL
WJHG-TV

At least one person dead in crash on I-10 in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At least one person is dead following a crash in Washington County on Interstate 10 Friday. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers tell us the crash happened around 3:50 p.m. just inside Washington County on I-10. Troopers say a pickup truck was driving west when the driver entered the grass median. They say the driver tried to get back onto the road but overcorrected, causing the truck to cross into the emergency lane and flip.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Deadly Wrong Way Crash On Gratigny Parkway Ramp

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One man was killed in a deadly wrong way crash early Thursday morning on the Gratigny Parkway. It happened just before 5:30 a.m. on the southbound ramp to State Road 826/Palmetto Expressway. The Florida Highway Patrol said a tractor trailer, heading westbound on the Gratigny Parkway, exited onto the southbound ramp to the Palmetto Expressway when it slammed into a red Dodge pickup truck that was heading in the wrong direction. “This guy is coming the wrong way, and I mean I see it, but it was coming too fast,” said Johnny Cuba, the driver of the tractor trailer. Cuba said as exited onto the ramp, he saw headlights coming at him. “Immediately I tried to not crash. I turned to the side but no, we crashed,” he said. The driver of the pickup truck was killed, Cuba was not harmed. An investigation is underway into how the driver of the pickup truck ended up going the wrong way on the ramp.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Person dies in three-car crash in Boynton Beach

One person died, and two others were injured, Friday morning in a three-car crash in Boynton Beach, police said. The crash, at the intersection of Boynton Beach Boulevard and Winchester Park Boulevard, closed the eastbound lanes of Boynton Beach Boulevard at the entrance of the BJ’s/Chick-fil-A shopping center for hours, Boynton Beach police said. Photos from the scene show what appears to be ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

ANOTHER KINGS POINT RESIDENT ARRESTED

Should Palm Beach County Open Jail In Kings Point? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We don’t know if Palm Beach County will consider opening a jail in Kings Point, but it seems like PBSO could save a fair amount of gas money if it […] The article ANOTHER KINGS POINT RESIDENT ARRESTED appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

PBSO looking for missing man in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man with a history of depression in Palm Beach County. Joshua White was last seen on May 6, 2022, according to PBSO. He is intellectually disabled. Anyone with information about White's location is...
cw34.com

Missing teen sought in North Palm Beach

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office needs help finding a missing teen in North Palm Beach. 17-year-old Edward Bouressa was last seen on May 13 in North Palm Beach. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and grey shorts, and is believed to be on foot according to PBSO.
WCTV

2 seriously injured in Wakulla crash

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says two people were seriously injured in a crash Thursday evening on Coastal Hwy. The crash happened around 6:07 p.m. and involved two vehicles: a Ford and a Toyota. According to the FHP, both drivers are Wakulla County residents. The driver...
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

FHP : Fort Pierce man dies after driving motorcycle into Indian River Lagoon

FHP : Fort Pierce man dies after driving motorcycle into Indian River Lagoon. Fort Pierce, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Florida Highway Patrol has reported a Fort Pierce man has died after driving his motorcycle into the Indian River Lagoon. A 63-year-old from Fort Pierce died after driving his motorcycle into Indian River...
FORT PIERCE, FL

