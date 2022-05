STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Carolinas are getting some representation in the Lone Star State as Professional Bull Riders (PBR) takes the World Finals to Texas. 40 riders have qualified to compete at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth starting on May 13. Among those qualified is Eli Vastbinder of Statesville, rounding out the top 10 of those riders. He'll be up against riders from across the country, and even from around the world with competitors from as far away as Brazil traveling to Texas.

