Moundridge, Kan. – The Moundridge Softball team hosted Sterling on Tuesday, earning a split against the Black Bears. In Game 1, the teams would exchange runs, Sterling would start the game scoring three runs in the fourth, but the Wildcats would answer with four in the bottom half, and would add three runs in the second as a three-run homerun would provide MHS a 7-3 lead, however, Sterling would chip away scoring in the next three innings tie the game 7-7 in the fifth as eight errors would be the difference maker.

MOUNDRIDGE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO