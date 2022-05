On Tuesday, the Maroon Devils played Hiwassee Dam at home in the first round of playoffs, where they took the 11-1 win. The game started off on fire for the Devils with six runs in the first inning alone. The next inning resulted in no scoring for either team and in the third Hiwassee Dam put one up on the scoreboard but Swain added two more to their already impressive lead. Swain ended up scoring three more runs in the next two innings, ending the game on mercy rule at the end of the 5th inning.

SWAIN COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO