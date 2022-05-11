ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Framingham Man Arrested on Charge of Assault & Battery on A Police Officer

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham man fighting was arrested Tuesday morning, by Framingham Police. Arrested at 10:45 a.m. was Shayne LaFrance, 43, of 93 Waushakum...

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 1

Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: Individual Slapped Due To Parked Vehicle

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Bishop Street Wednesday night for an assault. The call came in at 5:44 p.m. for 128 Bishop Street. “The suspect was upset over where a vehicle was parked on the side of the road,” said the Framingham Police spokesperson. “The victim...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Worcester police searching for suspect accused of stabbing bus driver

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing a bus driver in Worcester on Wednesday. Emergency crews were called to the scene onboard a Worcester Regional Transit Authority bus that was parked on the side of Lincoln Street around 2:40 p.m., according to police.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Prosecutors: Dad of attempted Burlington kidnapping suspect turned son in

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) – A man charged in connection with an attempted kidnapping that was caught on camera has been ordered to be held until his dangerousness hearing. Tyler Healey, 23, was arraigned Wednesday in Woburn District Court on charges including attempted kidnapping, assault with intent to rape, assault with intent to commit a felony, and indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14.
BURLINGTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Framingham, MA
ABC6.com

Man stabbed by group of juveniles in Providence, police say

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A 41-year-old man was stabbed in Providence Wednesday night. The stabbing happened just before midnight in the area of Atwells and Manton avenues near Sanchez Liquors. Providence police said the man told officers he was stabbed by a group of juveniles. When officers arrived, the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
bpdnews.com

Four Suspects in Custody After Four Loaded Firearms and Drugs Recovered During Search Warrant Execution in Dorchester

At about 6:00 AM on Thursday May 12, 2022, officers assigned to the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force in coordination with members of the BPD SWAT Team, Massachusetts State Police and the Somerville Police Department arrested four suspects while recovering four loaded firearms during the execution of a search warrant in the area of Norwell Street in Dorchester. Upon making entry to the residence, the officers detained the parties on scene while they conducted their search, leading to the recovery of a loaded 9mm Centry Arms Inc TP9 handgun, a loaded 9mm Glock 26 Gen 2 handgun, a loaded 9mm Glock 43 handgun and a loaded .40 caliber Glock 27 handgun. Officers also recovered undisclosed amounts of various drugs during the course of their investigation. As a result, officers arrested the individuals on scene later identified as a 17-year-old male from Dorchester, Tejhere Palmer, 20, of Sommerville, Davonte Bowden, 24, of Quincy and Laurian Slaughter, 45, of Dorchester.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Worcester Police investigating double shooting

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Police are investigating after two people were shot, Thursday evening. The shooting took place in the area of Vernon Street and Arlington Street around 6 p.m., according to Worcester Police. “Officers located a twenty-one-year-old male and a twenty-four-year-old male who had both been shot” police...
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assault Battery#Violent Crime#Framingham Police
Boston 25 News WFXT

Somerville police investigating altercation involving officer at high school

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — The Somerville Police Department is investigating an altercation involving one of its officers at the high school this week. Police say a “tussle” happened between an officer and a student on Monday, May 9. The officer was helping the department’s juvenile officer respond to a call related to another student, who was willingly being brought home at the request of the mother, according to police.
SOMERVILLE, MA
CBS Boston

Arrest made in attempted kidnapping in Burlington

BURLINGTON (CBS) – An arrest has been made in connection with an attempted kidnapping in Burlington. The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Tyler Healey. At about 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, a person called 911 to report seeing a woman being dragged away by a man on Middlesex Turnpike near Great Meadow Road. Police said the suspect ran off after being startled by the 911 caller, who had pulled their car over. The incident was captured on surveillance video. Tyler Healey arrested for attempted kidnapping in Burlington (WBZ-TV) According to police, Healey allegedly grabbed the victim, touched her indecently and dragged her. The...
BURLINGTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
nbcboston.com

Boston Student Threw Boiling Ramen Water on Teacher, Burning Her, Police Say

A 14-year-old student at a school in Boston is accused of throwing boiling hot water on one of his teachers earlier this month. The incident, which occurred at McKinley Middle School on St. Mary's Street in Allston on May 5, resulted in the teacher bringing herself to the hospital, according to a Boston police report, after the school's principal failed to call 911 on her behalf.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Boston EMS and Police Respond to Two Shooting Calls in Under an Hour

Last night, May 11 2022, Boston Police Officers responded to two different, unrelated, calls for people shot within 50 minutes of each other. One was at approximately 19:50 hours in District B-2 and the second was at approximately 20:39 hours in District C-11. Parker Street Incident- Boston Police Officers from...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Search warrant leads to two drug arrests in South Boston

At about 2:20 PM, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, officers assigned to District C-6 Drug Control Unit (South Boston), District C-11 Drug Control Unit (Dorchester), BPD City Wide Drug Control Unit, BPD Youth Violence Strike Force and the FBI Gang Task Force, executed two search warrants out of South Boston District Court, resulting in the arrest of Malcolm Jones, 43, and Daquan Sparks, 28, both of South Boston.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
Wilmington Apple

POLICE LOG for May 9: Billerica Man Arrested; Venmo Hack; Coyote Sighting

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Monday, May 9, 2022:. A resident reported their Venmo account was hacked. (9:50am) A motorist reported a small coyote was on the side of the road on Hopkins Street trying to cross the street. Animal Control Officer was unable to locate. (12:19pm)
WILMINGTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy