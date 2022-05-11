Michigan COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released

DETROIT (FOX 2) - It was only three months ago that the mask requirements were lifted in most places in Michigan. While there is not a requirement to wear a mask anywhere in Michigan right now, the CDC is recommending southeast Michigan residents mask up to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. With Covid cases rising across the state of Michigan with an average of almost 4,000 cases per day this week, the CDC now recommends residents in the region wear a mask. That, after the case rate nearly doubled from last week's count of 2,700 cases per day.

