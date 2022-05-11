ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released

By UpNorthLive Newsroom
UpNorthLive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state...

upnorthlive.com

Comments / 6

Related
michiganradio.org

Yes, there's another COVID wave in Michigan. But is this one different?

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Michigan, and this time case numbers aren’t a very good indicator of of the spread. Those numbers are rising, but University of Michigan virologist and infectious disease physician Dr. Adam Lauring says that due to the prevalence of rapid home tests, there are likely many more cases than reported. One indicator is the statewide test positivity rate, which is now averaging above 16%.
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

CDC recommends masks in 16 Michigan counties due to rising COVID cases

FLINT, Mich - 16 Michigan counties are now in the red indicating high transmission levels of COVID-19. The following counties are in that high risk:. Genesee, Saginaw, Bay, Midland and Shiawassee County are now all in the medium transmission level. CDC Guidelines for medium COVID spread:. The CDC says to...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

CDC recommends masks indoors due to Calhoun County COVID spread

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — COVID-19 cases and concerns are on the rise again as some Michigan counties are listed on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's list of high-risk counties. Cases of COVID-19 in Michigan have risen over the past several days following an initial increase in positive cases...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
fox2detroit.com

After CDC recommendations change, mask confusion returns

DETROIT (FOX 2) - It was only three months ago that the mask requirements were lifted in most places in Michigan. While there is not a requirement to wear a mask anywhere in Michigan right now, the CDC is recommending southeast Michigan residents mask up to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. With Covid cases rising across the state of Michigan with an average of almost 4,000 cases per day this week, the CDC now recommends residents in the region wear a mask. That, after the case rate nearly doubled from last week's count of 2,700 cases per day.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#State Of Michigan#Wpbn Wgtu#Mdhhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan DNR: Bird flu confirmed in 3 baby red foxes

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Avian influenza has been confirmed in three baby red foxes in separate southeastern Michigan counties. Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources said Thursday that the kits in Lapeer, Macomb and St. Clair counties were confirmed Wednesday to have died from the HPAI virus. They are...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

CDC: Most of SE Michigan at high level of COVID-19 community transmission

(WXYZ) — The Centers for Disease Control has updated the COVID-19 community risk level, placing nearly all of Southeastern Michigan in the high-risk of community transmission level. The updated map places Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Livingston and St. Clair counties at the high-risk level. Monroe and Lenawee counties are...
MICHIGAN STATE
bigrapidsnews.com

Michigan ranked one of the worst states for improvement of senior lives

Michigan was ranked No. 50 for places where senior lives have improved the most over the last decade, one of the worst-performing states in a comparison of all 50 states and the District of Columbia. According to a report from Seniorly, an online marketplace for comparing senior living communities, seniors...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy