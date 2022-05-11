ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leeds v Chelsea 11th May

 3 days ago

My plan was to watch the first half of the match on Sky Sports Event and then switch to Premier channel when Wolves v Man City kicks off. I expected to the Events channel to be available to me as I subscribe to Sky...

BBC

Newcastle Falcons: Spain lock Josh Peters joins from Doncaster

Newcastle Falcons have announced the signing of Spain lock Josh Peters from Doncaster Knights. Peters, 26, has agreed a two-year deal at Kingston Park. The second-row played 18 times for Doncaster this season as they finished runners-up in the Championship. Born just outside London, Peters moved with his family to...
WORLD
BBC

Catch up: Women's Premier 15s - Exeter Chiefs v Bristol Bears

Premier 15s, which is run by the Rugby Football Union, is the top tier of the women’s game in England. It is a fairly new league, founded in 2016, and is made up of 10 teams from the Women’s Premiership, including Sale Sharks, Wasps and Exeter Chiefs. Harlequins...
RUGBY
SB Nation

Leeds United 0-3 Chelsea, Premier League: Tactical Analysis

Ending our exasperating profligacy in front of net against Leeds was certainly a welcomed and wonderful feeling. While it was a relatively comprehensive victory, to nab three goals while limiting ourselves to an xG under 1.5 after such dreadful finishing lately, all while keeping a clean sheet and zero shots on target, allows us to appreciate it all the more.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Super League: Huddersfield Giants 32-22 Wigan Warriors

Tries: Senior 3, Leutele, Wardle, Hewitt Goals: Russell 4. Louis Senior scored a hat-trick as Huddersfield Giants beat Wigan Warriors in a dress rehearsal for the Challenge Cup final later this month. Senior and Ricky Leutele crossed for the home side in the first half, with Sam Halsall going over...
RUGBY
BBC

Chelsea v Liverpool: Team news

Mateo Kovacic will pull out all the stops to be fit for Chelsea in Saturday's FA Cup final again Liverpool at Wembley. The Croatia midfielder hobbled out of Wednesday's 3-0 Premier League win at Leeds with an ankle ligament problem. N'Golo Kante is also battling to be fit after a series of niggles.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham v Man City: Team news

West Ham's Said Benrahma will be assessed before the match, but Michail Antonio and Craig Dawson have been passed fit. Angelo Ogbonna remains on the sidelines with a knee injury. Manchester City have further problems in defence after Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho went off injured against Wolves - both will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Chelsea v Liverpool: FA Cup final match preview

It seems remarkable that Liverpool have not lifted the FA Cup since a dramatic victory over West Ham in 2006 and even more extraordinary that this is only their second final since that penalty shootout success. The other was a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in 2012 – one of five triumphs in the competition for the Blues over the last 16 years. Wembley has become almost like a second home to Chelsea, with this their third successive appearance in the final, and they will be keen to avoid an unwanted hat-trick of defeats, having been beaten by Arsenal and Leicester in the previous two instalments. Add to that their penalty shootout heartbreak against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final in February and Thomas Tuchel’s side certainly have a few Wembley demons to exorcise while Jürgen Klopp’s are bidding to claim a second trophy of a potential quadruple this season. Stephen Hollis.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Graham Potter expecting ‘hostile’ Elland Road for Leeds clash

Brighton boss Graham Potter believes relegation-threatened Leeds’ recent disciplinary issues are completely understandable ahead of visiting “hostile” Elland Road.Jesse Marsch’s hosts are scrapping for Premier League survival and plunged into the drop zone on the back of last weekend’s 2-1 loss at Arsenal.Defender Luke Ayling was dismissed for a reckless first-half lunge against the Gunners, before winger Dan James picked up a costly red card in Wednesday’s 3-0 home defeat to Chelsea.“You expect it – they’re a team who’s fighting for their lives,” said Potter. “They’re doing everything they can to stay in the Premier League; they’ve lost two players...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Graham Potter admits celebrating win over Manchester United ‘like a bit of an idiot’

Brighton boss Graham Potter insists it is important for managers to show some emotion after acting “like a bit of an idiot” as he celebrated his side’s thumping win over Manchester United.Potter was filmed shouting “Seagulls” while being mobbed by jubilant fans outside the Amex Stadium following last weekend’s 4-0 thrashing of United.Albion’s crushing victory was a first on home soil since Boxing Day and they will seek to add to their club-record Premier League points tally at relegation-threatened Leeds on Sunday afternoon.Potter – who is usually far more reserved – says he was left with little option other than...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Liverpool predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup final today

Chelsea and Liverpool meet in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday afternoon. Both sides may be deprived of key midfielders, with Mateo Kovacic only returning to training yesterday while Fabinho has been ruled out. FA Cup final LIVE: Follow all the build-up to Chelsea vs Liverpool in our live blogThomas Tuchel will have to decide whether to start Romelu Lukaku, with the striker having scored three goals in his last two appearances, while it seems that Ruben Loftus-Cheek will partner Jorginho in the centre of the park. Jurgen Klopp rested a number of key players for his...
PREMIER LEAGUE

