Here's The Reason That This Is Us Montage Was Extra Freaking Emotional

Elite Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter six seasons on the air, This Is Us has a defined style that can make viewers cry at the drop of a hat. The show has perfected turning on the waterworks, juxtaposing past with present and future — and doing it all with a dynamite soundtrack. The most obvious of...

www.elitedaily.com

Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

These 15 Taylor Swift Songs Are The Perfect Soundtrack To Falling In Love

The only thing better than falling in love is listening to love songs while you swoon. And there’s no one better to listen to in these moments than Taylor Swift, an artist who's made a career out of diaristic depictions of every aspect of romance (and more). From her self-titled debut album through Evermore and her new album re-recordings, Swift has shared all the ups and downs of her tumultuous love life through lyrics in a way that's raw and enigmatic, which is kind of like love itself when you think about it. Naturally, there are plenty of Taylor Swift love songs to listen to on repeat when you’re falling hard.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Royal fans go wild for unearthed clip of Princess Diana telling 'sulky' Prince William, 4, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place at Highgrove in 1986

Royal enthusiasts have gone wild for an unearthed clip which shows Princess Diana telling a 'sulky' Prince William, then aged four, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place. In the old footage, shared widely on TikTok recently, the late...
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
Taste of Country

‘Yellowstone’ Star Eden Brolin Marries, + Father Josh Brolin Gets Emotional [Picture]

Yellowstone's Eden Brolin is officially married! The actor, who plays the role of Mia in the television drama, married Cameron Crosby on Sunday, May 1. Brolin's father, acclaimed actor and Outer Range star Josh Brolin, was present for his daughter's nuptials and shared a photo of himself and his daughter on her special day. He also penned a sweet post reflecting on the day and his life with his family, calling the wedding the "most intimate" ceremony he'd ever seen.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Elite Daily

Kourtney “Hysterically Cried” After Breaking Her $1M Engagement Ring

Once upon a time, when the Kardashians were still on E!, Kim Kardashian cried after losing her diamond earring in the ocean, and Kourtney Kardashian replied, “Kim, there’s people that are dying.” I have a feeling that Kim might be holding that moment over her sister’s head at the moment. During the May 12 episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Kourtney broke her engagement ring, and her reaction was just as intense as Kim’s. (To be fair, the ring was from Travis Barker, the love of her life, and worth $1 million. Kim’s earring was “only” $75,000.)
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

12 Adorable Graduation Gifts That’ll Help Your BFF Navigate Post-Grad Life Like A Pro

It's that time of year: college graduation season. That means lots of bittersweet tears, celebratory mimosas, and of course, gift-giving. It can be downright impossible to figure out a good graduation present for any person, but this year, you really want to nail some graduation gifts for your best friend. It can't be too expensive (student loans are about to become a real-life nightmare), but it shouldn't be a total waste of the few dollars you have to your name either, because come on, it's your bestie, and she deserves, well, the best. Getting your best friend a gift on any occasion, let alone for college graduation, is an art, one that requires a bit more thought and effort, as well as a little bit of cash.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Hilary Duff's Easy Slider Recipe Can Be Done In Minutes

Hilary Duff will be the first to tell you that TikTok isn’t her forte. In her own words, the app is “super intimidating” and “scares” her. But that doesn’t mean the How I Met Your Father star is a stranger to whipping up quick and delicious recipes that would definitely make it on to your FYP. Case in point: Hilary Duff’s easy slider recipe will become your new go-to for pool days and patio season hangouts.
RECIPES

