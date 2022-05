The Boston Celtics went on the road and took down the Milwaukee Bucks 108-95 on Friday night in Game 6. And that means we’ll have a Game 7 in Boston. Jayson Tatum was incredible in Game 6 for the Celtics, scoring 46 points on 17-of-32 shooting from the field (7-of-15 on threes), pulling down nine rebounds, and dishing out four assists. He had a plus/minus of +21 (next-best in the game was +11 from Boston’s Marcus Smart).

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO