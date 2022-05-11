ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Press Release: Norton Announces Committee Passage of Her Bill Requiring Federal Bureau of Prisons to Provide Information to D.C. on Returning Citizens

Press Release
Committee on Oversight & Reform passed Norton’s bill today. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced that the Committee on Oversight and Reform today passed her bill that would require the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to provide information to the District of Columbia on individuals convicted of felonies...

The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Introduces Resolution Commemorating Emancipation Day

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) reintroduced her resolution commemorating Emancipation Day, which is an official holiday in the District of Columbia. Emancipation Day commemorates President Abraham Lincoln’s signing of the D.C. Compensated Emancipation Act, which freed 3,100 enslaved people in the District, nine months ahead of the Emancipation Proclamation.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Introduces Bill Clarifying Due Process Rights for Federal Employees Serving in Sensitive Positions

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) this week introduced a bill to clarify due process rights for federal employees serving in sensitive positions. Norton’s bill would overturn an unprecedented federal court decision, Kaplan v. Conyers and MSPB, that stripped federal employees who do not work on classified matters of the right to independent review of an agency decision removing them from jobs on grounds of ineligibility, preventing at least 200,000 federal workers who are designated as “noncritical sensitive” from appealing. Norton says the Kaplan decision undercuts the Civil Service Act, which ensures due process rights for federal workers, as required by the U.S. Constitution.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Requests Information from NPS on Crash at Hains Point that Killed Two Pedestrians

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) wrote the National Park Service (NPS) requesting information about the investigation into an automobile crash that killed two pedestrians at Hains Point last year. Norton wrote the letter after learning that NPS has refused to provide the families of the victims the driver’s name, which is necessary to file life insurance claims. Norton has long worked on getting more transparency from NPS, including in the 2017 shooting death of Bijan Ghaisar, who was unarmed, by U.S. Park Police officers.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Statement on the Passing of Former Senator Orrin Hatch, Friend & Friend of D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) released a statement on the passing of former Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) over the weekend. Hatch coauthored the District of Columbia House Voting Rights Act, which would have given D.C. permanent House voting representation and a temporary additional House seat for Utah, which narrowly missed getting a new House seat after the 2000 census.
WASHINGTON, DC
