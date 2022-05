The month of June is a time to recognize “Dad.” Fathers are the biggest source of strength for a child. The innocent eyes of a child tend to perceive father as the all-powerful, most knowledgeable, and most important person in the family. For daughters, fathers are the first men they adore and fall in love with, while for sons, their fathers are the strongest people they know and aspire to emulate. Even for adults, fathers are often those whom we look up to for the most experienced and honest advice. For this great figure in our life that we know as father – it becomes our utmost duty to pay our humblest tribute on the occasion of Father’s Day.

