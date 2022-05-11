MRI before Game 4 revealed larger back issue for Ben Simmons, making surgery only option

Alex Schiffer: Sean Marks said Ben Simmons had a follow-up MRI after the back soreness returned before Game 4 and it revealed the herniation had expanded. At that point, the only option was surgery.

Source: Twitter @Alex__Schiffer

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne

In 2019 the Sixers chose Ben Simmons over Jimmy Butler. He was younger and seen as having a higher ceiling. A lot of franchises would’ve done the same. That decision has loomed large over both the Sixers and Heat ever since—especially during this series. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:00 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Now on @njdotcom

Nets GM Sean Marks says says Ben Simmons “feels great” after back surgery: “There’s a gaping hole and he fits some needs” nj.com/nets/2022/05/n… – 1:37 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

I’m gonna say it, and I know it’s gonna bother a lot of people, but Doc Rivers deserves to be cut a lot of slack for this season. The Ben Simmons thing was toxic as hell, the James Harden addition sent shockwaves, and now he’s dealing with his MVP candidate being hurt again. – 1:14 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

How do the #Nets help Ben Simmons get on the court not just physically but mentally? Sean Marks: “We’re gonna be doing everything we possibly can to get him around. He needs to be in here, smell the gym again, be around his friends, around his family, participate in this.” #NBA – 12:37 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Sean Marks said now that Ben Simmons’ surgery is over, the mental health aspect becomes a priority for the Nets. Marks said it’s a touchy subject and prefers Simmons speak on that. Said it’s important for him to be around the team and “smell the gym again.” – 12:33 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash says he sees Ben Simmons as a center, point guard, forward, etc. once he’s healthy. – 12:16 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Nets HC Steve Nash says he sees Ben Simmons as both a point guard and center and other positions. Nash said Simmons will facilitate at times and spend times in a more ‘positionless” role. – 12:15 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Sean Marks said Ben Simmons had a follow-up MRI after the back soreness returned before Game 4 and it revealed the herniation had expanded. At that point, the only option was surgery. – 12:09 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

That might have been the worst first half Joel Embiid played on both ends of the floor since Ben Simmons was on the Nets bench in Philadelphia – 8:43 PM

Ian Begley: Nets GM Sean Marks says he’s spoken to Ben Simmons after his recent back surgery and Simmons is feeling ‘great.’ He notes Simmons’ ramp-up during BKN’s 5-month offseason is important for himself and the team. Said Simmons can fill a ‘gaping hole’ in Nets’ roster. -via Twitter @IanBegley / May 11, 2022

Brian Mahoney: Sean Marks says Ben Simmons is already feeling relief after back surgery. -via Twitter @briancmahoney / May 11, 2022

Pat McAfee: “I’m told Ben Simmons is feeling a lot better & the goal is for him to be playing basketball in the 2022/2023 season” ~ @ShamsCharania #PMSLive -via Twitter / May 10, 2022