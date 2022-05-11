ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

9th/10th Avenue in St. Cloud Below Highway 23 Closed Due to Predicted Flooding

By Underwriters
kvsc.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of St. Cloud has closed a busy road due to localized flooding because of the heavy rains...

www.kvsc.org

fox9.com

Dangerous high waters close North Shore state parks, Minnesota DNR says

(FOX 9) - Hazardous conditions on the North Shore has prompted the closing of multiple trails, roads, bridges and campgrounds. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says this week's severe storms paired with late-spring melt has caused the rivers to flood. "These waters are dangerous and unpredictable and have...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Storms hit Alexandria and the surrounding area, cleanup underway

(Alexandria, MN)--Severe weather hit the Alexandria area on Thursday evening. Many homes were damaged along with trees, sheds, and other damage throughout the city. The National Weather Service will determine if it was straight-line winds and/or a tornado that did the damage. A tornado/waterspout was reported in Vining in Otter...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
kelo.com

Confirmed: One death in Sioux Falls from wind storm

The City of Sioux Falls reports there was one death related to Thursday’s wind storm. Details are pending notification of the family. Officials say they may be able to release more information at 10 a.m. when Mayor Paul TenHaken holds his news conference on the storm and its cleanup.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
lakesarearadio.net

Damage Throughout Lakes Area as Severe Storms Roll Through Thursday Evening

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Spring storms ravaged parts of the Lakes Area Thursday evening leaving many without power and some with damage to homes and property. Heavy rain, hail and wind gusts of over 50 mph were reported Thursday evening throughout much of the Lakes Area. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office reported several power lines down as well as trees down blocking roads, while areas like Battle Lake and Wadena had extensive property damage including reports of a flipped camper and numerous downed trees.
WADENA COUNTY, MN
WJON

Flood Warnings Issued for Several Minnesota Rivers

UNDATED -- With all of the rain we've had this week it should come as no surprise that our rivers have become swollen with water pouring over their banks. The National Weather Service has issued several flood warnings. There is a flood warning for the Long Prairie River at Long...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
kmrskkok.com

Storm Damage Includes One Fatality

Last night’s powerful storm that blew through left behind a trail of property damage, downed power lines, fallen trees, flooded areas and a death in Kandiyohi County. The National Weather Service said one person was killed when a grain bin fell on top of an occupied car just before 7 p.m. Thursday. The incident happened along 45th Street SE just south of 165 Avenue SE near Blomkest.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘All I Could Do Was Cry’: Straight-Line Winds Ravage Alexandria Neighborhood

Originally published May 13, 2022 ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (WCCO) — The National Weather Service Friday declared that the damage in the Alexandria area was caused by a tornado — and are working to determine how strong — along with straight-line winds north of the city reaching speeds of 100 mph. Alexandria was one of the hardest hit communities in Thursday night’s storm. It resulted in a full day of cutting and clean up for a neighborhood along Lake Darling. Some yards had more damage than others, including Mary Ann Schlosser’s yard. “Why me? I’ve had other damage before but never nothing like this,” Schlosser said. Schlosser...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
fox9.com

Motorcyclist dies during Thursday's storm in western Minnesota

(FOX 9) - A 49-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash during Thursday night’s storm in western Minnesota. Michael Allen Fifield, of Benson, Minnesota, was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on Highway 29 at 8:18 p.m. on Thursday when he lost control and went into the ditch near 60th Street Southeast in Cashel Township, Swift County, the Minnesota State Patrol’s report states.
BENSON, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Tornados, strong winds reported as storms descend on southern Minnesota

May 11, 2022 storms in Southern Minnesota produced tornados & high winds. Courtland, MN pictured prior to the storm. Storms swept across southern Minnesota Wednesday night, producing high winds and reports of tornados. According to reports from the National Weather Service:. A tornado was spotted west of New Ulm. Tornadoes...
COURTLAND, MN
News Channel Nebraska

Severe storm downs trees, power lines across Central Nebraska

LEXINGTON, NE — Many central Nebraskans are cleaning up after severe storms knocked down trees and took out power lines on Thursday. Nebraska Public Power District says 1,336 customers were without power in Lexington because of a weather-related outage. About 650 customers were still without power at 5:30 p.m.
LEXINGTON, NE
KELOLAND TV

Photos: Storm damage across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A storm with winds up to 80 miles per hour have caused extensive damage across South Dakota. The video below is of the storm reaching Hartford, courtesy of Paige Stolsmark. This video shows the storm reaching Chancellor, courtesy of Lindsay Van Meeteren. As severe...
HARTFORD, SD
CBS Minnesota

Firefighter Killed In Blomkest During 2nd Night Of Dangerous Storms

Originally published on May 12 MURDOCK, Minn. (WCCO) — A second night of dangerous weather has turned deadly. The National Weather Service says a grain bin fell on a car just before 7 p.m. Thursday in Kandiyohi County, killing a passenger inside. (credit: CBS) According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, 63-year-old Ryan Erickson, of rural Lake Lillian, was a volunteer firefighter on storm watch on his own property at the time of the incident. It’s believed to be a line of duty death. (credit: CBS) A possible tornado also touched down two hours north of there in Pillager. Around that time, strong storms...
BLOMKEST, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

One person dies in storms on Wednesday night in southwest Minnesota

(Worthington, MN)-- One person has reportedly died as a result of the severe weather. Authorities say a woman was riding in a vehicle and died in Wednesday night's storm. Three vehicles were heading east on I-90 when they encountered power lines that had fallen over onto the roadway due to the storm.
WORTHINGTON, MN

