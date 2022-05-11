ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors at Grizzlies Game 5: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Wednesday

By Nick Schwartz
 3 days ago
The Golden State Warriors can close out the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday evening on the road, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Without Ja Morant, the Grizzlies put up a fight in Game 4, but the Warriors overcame their own poor play to take a 3-1 series advantage. Morant has since been listed as doubtful for rest of the playoffs by the team.

The Warriors will be without head coach Steve Kerr, who is set to miss more time in health and safety protocol. Mike Brown will coach the team again in Game 5.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Game 5 between the Grizzlies and Warriors on Wednesday night.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Wednesday, May 11
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. PT
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Warriors at Grizzlies Game 5 injury report:

Warriors: Gary Payton II (left elbow fracture), Andre Iguodala (left cervical disc injury) and James Wiseman (knee injury recovery) are out.

Grizzlies: Ja Morant (right knee bone bruise), Santi Aldama (right knee soreness) and Killian Tillie (lower back procedure recovery) are out.

Probable starting lineups

Golden State Warriors

  • F Andrew Wiggins
  • F Jonathan Kuminga
  • F Draymond Green
  • G Steph Curry
  • G Klay Thompson

Memphis Grizzlies

  • F Dillon Brooks
  • F Jaren Jackson Jr.
  • C Steven Adams
  • G Desmond Bane
  • G Tyus Jones

