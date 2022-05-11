ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Threat Ended for Tonight; Another Round Thursday Afternoon into Thursday Night

By Austin Haskins
dakotanewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The severe threat on Wednesday was short-lived and didn’t produce much in terms of warnings or damage. Another round of severe thunderstorms is expected for Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. THURSDAY: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible during the morning...

www.dakotanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Chance of Rain Returns for Some Tonight, Sunday Morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have had just a beautiful day for our Saturday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Chances of showers return to the southern areas late tonight into Sunday morning. TONIGHT: A weak trough of lower pressure will track...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Saturday Night Forecast

“It’s going to take time, but we’re Castlewood Strong, and we will get through this together,”. Community leaders assess the damage and what residents need to do next following a strong storm. Minnesota Lynx sign Hannah Sjerven. Updated: 18 hours ago. Former Coyote was Minnesota's third round pick.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

It was a De-re-cho not a Tor-na-do

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) – Yesterday’s storm felt, looked and smelled like a tornado. Yet, not a single tornado siren was sounded here in Sioux Falls. If you’re wondering why, it’s because the weather event has been classified as a derecho (deh-REY-cho) by the National Weather Service. According to them, a derecho is a widespread, long-lived wind storm that is associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms. Although a derecho can produce destruction similar to the strength of tornadoes, the damage typically is directed in one direction along a relatively straight swath. As a result, the term “straight-line wind damage” sometimes is used to describe derecho damage. By definition, if the wind damage swath extends more than 240 miles (about 400 kilometers) and includes wind gusts of at least 58 mph (93 km/h) or greater along most of its length, then the event may be classified as a derecho.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sunny and breezy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Wind Advisory and a High Wind Warning will be in effect for parts of northern and central South Dakota today. Wind gusts in between 50 and 60 mph will be possible in that part of the region. We have some smooth sailing...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pierre, SD
City
Mobridge, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

More severe weather today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There are showers and thunderstorms moving through the region this morning. These will come to an end and we’ll see clouds break. Partly cloudy conditions will persist through most of our Thursday. It will be breezy with wind gusts around 30 mph. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Severe storms possible tonight, tomorrow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll be partly cloudy through most of our Wednesday. The wind will pick up and gust to around 30 mph this afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s to the north and west with 80s and 90s in the south and east.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

One dead in Sioux Falls storm; confirmed tornado in Castlewood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, May 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. People in multiple eastern KELOLAND communities are cleaning up after yesterday’s powerful thunderstorms. Utility crews are putting in long hours...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Severe Weather#First Alert#Tornado#S D Lrb
dakotanewsnow.com

Saturday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins

“It’s going to take time, but we’re Castlewood Strong, and we will get through this together,”. Community leaders assess the damage and what residents need to do next following a strong storm. Minnesota Lynx sign Hannah Sjerven. Updated: 15 hours ago. Former Coyote was Minnesota's third round pick.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kotatv.com

State of emergency declared after massive storm tears through South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A state of emergency is declared in the wake of a massive storm that ripped through eastern South Dakota Thursday. Gov. Kristi Noem issued the emergency and, according to a release from the governor’s office, ordered personnel and resources to communities hit by the damaging storm. The Department of Public Safety’s Office of Emergency Management has an emergency operations center to coordinate the response with local government authorities.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
dakotanewsnow.com

VIDEO: Castlewood experiences extensive damage in Thursday’s storm

CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The community of Castlewood received extensive damage after a powerful storm moved through the community Thursday evening. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in the area shortly before 6 p.m. Dakota News Now obtained drone video showing significant damage in Castlewood....
CASTLEWOOD, SD
96-5 The Fox

2 Rounds Of Severe Storms Possible Today In North Dakota

Looks like God is playing some bowling today. We have not one, but two rounds of severe weather possible today over much of North Dakota. This morning severe thunderstorms are possible mainly along or south of Interstate 94. The main threats will be up to half-dollar-size hail and wind gusts to 60 miles per hour. Another round of strong to severe storms will be possible this afternoon and evening. The main threats will again be up to half-dollar-sized hail and wind gusts to 60 miles per hour.
MANDAN, ND
dakotanewsnow.com

PHOTOS: Powerful winds raise wall of dust as severe storm moves through region

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winds driven by a powerful storm system are blowing up dust clouds and causing damage across eastern South Dakota Thursday evening. Forecasters say this system is potentially dangerous. We have received several reports of damage across the region. Follow the latest watches and warnings on the First Alert Weather page.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

BBB warns residents of scammers following storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In the wake of severe weather rolling through the Upper Midwest, the Better Business Bureau is warning everyone affected by storms to be wary of scammers. Jessie Schmidt discussed some of the main ways for you to stay safe, and what to do if you are scammed.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
CBS Minnesota

‘All I Could Do Was Cry’: Straight-Line Winds Ravage Alexandria Neighborhood

Originally published May 13, 2022 ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (WCCO) — The National Weather Service Friday declared that the damage in the Alexandria area was caused by a tornado — and are working to determine how strong — along with straight-line winds north of the city reaching speeds of 100 mph. Alexandria was one of the hardest hit communities in Thursday night’s storm. It resulted in a full day of cutting and clean up for a neighborhood along Lake Darling. Some yards had more damage than others, including Mary Ann Schlosser’s yard. “Why me? I’ve had other damage before but never nothing like this,” Schlosser said. Schlosser...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
News Channel Nebraska

Severe storm downs trees, power lines across Central Nebraska

LEXINGTON, NE — Many central Nebraskans are cleaning up after severe storms knocked down trees and took out power lines on Thursday. Nebraska Public Power District says 1,336 customers were without power in Lexington because of a weather-related outage. About 650 customers were still without power at 5:30 p.m.
LEXINGTON, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy