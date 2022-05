PHOENIX – After a two-year break forced by the COVID pandemic, the Stamp out Hunger food drive returns to Arizona and across the country Saturday morning. The campaign, in which millions of pounds of nonperishable food is collected by mail carriers as they go along their routes, benefits Phoenix-based St. Mary’s Food Bank as well as the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, United Food Bank and Desert Mission Food Bank, among others.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO