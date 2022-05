NORRISTOWN — Three Philadelphia men are headed to jail for participating in the carjacking of a ride share driver outside the King of Prussia Mall. Brian Damon Cooper, 20, of the 5800 block of North Mascher Street, Naquin Naamir Mitchell, 20, of the 3900 block of Highland Street, and Eric J. Bennings, 21, of the 2900 block of North Taylor Street, each pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to charges of conspiring to rob a motor vehicle and robbery in connection with the September 2021 incident at the mall in Upper Merion.

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO