Great Barrier Reef survey reveals vast extent of coral bleaching

By CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article▶ Watch Video: Is the Great Barrier Reef recovering from coral bleaching?. Ninety-one percent of reefs surveyed along the Great Barrier Reef in Australia were affected by coral bleaching to some degree during the summer of 2021-22, according to a government study. Researchers say climate change is “the greatest threat to...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Barrier Reef#Coral Bleaching#Coral Reefs#Climate#Reef Summer Snapshot#Cape Tribulation
