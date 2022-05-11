XBiotech: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $500,000 in the period.

