ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Township, PA

WHITE TOWNSHIP SUPERVISORS DISCUSS FLAGS, AMPHITHEATER GRANTS

wccsradio.com
 3 days ago

At Wednesday’s White Township Supervisors Meeting, discussion focused on something that the township doesn’t have: an official flag. The discussion came from a recent conference for the Pennsylvania State Association of Township...

www.wccsradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
wccsradio.com

NOMINATION PROCESS NOW OPEN FOR 2022 LEADER’S CIRCLE AWARDS

The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce announced today that the nomination process is now open for the 2022 Leader’s Circle Awards. The Chamber said that nominations can be made by service clubs, organizations, businesses or individuals, and that the 2022 Leader’s Circle awards dinner will be on October 27th. It will be held at the Indiana Country Club.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

PEACE OFFICERS MEMORIAL SERVICE HELD TODAY IN CLYMER

Earlier today, members of Indiana County’s law enforcement community came together to honor those from across the state who died in the line of duty. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) This morning’s peace officers memorial service was hosted by Clymer Borough Police Department and was held at Tate Park. Pastor...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

CORMAN EXPECTED TO STEP DOWN FROM GOVERNOR’S RACE TODAY

One of the people seeking the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania Governor is expected to announce today that he is dropping out of the race. Reports say that Pennsylvania Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman is expected to withdraw from the race today and giving his endorsement to Lou Barletta. Corman’s ranking in statewide polls has been on the lower end. Sources say that this will be an opportunity for the party to come together and get behind a candidate who could beat the Democrat nominee in November.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
White Township, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
White Township, PA
wccsradio.com

JOAN P. SHIRLEY, 78

Joan P. Shirley, 78, of Blairsville, was born on June 16, 1943, in Indiana, PA. She passed away on May 12, 2022, at Beacon Ridge in Indiana after a seven-year battle fighting cancer and entered a well-deserved eternity with our Lord. She was the daughter of Russell C. and Ollie...
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

HILLSIDE ENTERPRISE BUILDING DESTROYED IN STRUCTURE FIRE

A business in Brush Valley Township was destroyed following a structure fire this afternoon. Fire crews from Brush Valley, Black Lick, Homer City, Coral Graceton and Cherry Hill Township, along with the county HazMat team and Citizens Ambulance were dispatched to shortly after 1:30 to a structure fire at the Hillside Enterprise along Brush Creek Road. Fire Chief Ed Altemus said the cause of the fire was a welder who torched some sawdust that was on the floor of the building where they build bedframes and that the flames spread quickly.
HOMER CITY, PA
wccsradio.com

CATHERINE L. (SHANK) MILLER, 76

Catherine L. (Shank) Miller, 76 of Clymer, PA., passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. She was the daughter of Mearl and Viola (George) Shank, born April 28, 1947, in Indiana, PA. Catherine was a bartender, worked at Pikes Peak Nursery and at Bi Low...
CLYMER, PA
wccsradio.com

FIRST LOOK OFFERED FOR ARNOLD PALMER AIRPORT EXPANSION

Earlier this week, the Westmoreland County Airport Authority got their first look at the plans for an expansion at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe on Tuesday. The expansion project would double the size of the airport to 90,000 square feet, and would provide more room for travelers and for additional security gates. The expansion would also expand the restaurant space currently occupied by Denunzio’s. The airport was originally built in 1977 and was refurbished in 1998, and currently accommodates 60 passengers, but with Spirit Airlines handling multiple flights throughout the day through the airport, sometimes up to 400 passengers are in the airport at one time.
LATROBE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psats#Gillette
wccsradio.com

DOROTHY J. MCCOMBS, 73

McCombs, Dorothy J., 73, Clymer, passed away May 12, 2022, peacefully at Allegheny Hospital in Pittsburgh. Born June 30, 1948, in Buck Run, the daughter of Warren and Mildred (Brown) Gromley Sr. Dorothy was preceded in death by parents, brothers Ed and Eugene Gromley, sister Bev Peace and grandson Bradley...
CLYMER, PA
wccsradio.com

GAS PRICES CONTINUE TO GO UP

Average gas prices are rising to new highs on the national and state level. Triple-A reports that the national average this morning is $4.45 a gallon, up two cents from yesterday, up 15 cents from last week and up 38 cents over the last month. Experts say that the cost of crude oil remains volatile at this time, and that has countered a decrease in demand for gasoline, which normally drives prices lower. The price of crude oil remains over $105 a barrel.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

KATRIN LYNN (CRYTZER) JOHN, 68

Katrin Lynn (Crytzer) John, 68, of Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. She was born on August 10, 1953 in Kittanning to the late William James and Evelyn Blanche (Rearick) Crytzer. Katrin worked as a CNA for many years in Texas and Pennsylvania. She loved spending time with...
KITTANNING, PA
wccsradio.com

PAUL JAMES YACOVONE, 77

Paul James Yacovone, 77, Creekside, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at his residence. The son of Dominick and Raffaela (Petrella) Yacovone, he was born May 4, 1945 in Courtland New York. Paul was a graduate of Courtland High School, N.Y. He later graduated from Bingingham College with a degree...
CREEKSIDE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wccsradio.com

HANS C. HOEL III, 88

Hans C. Hoel III, 88 of Bolivar, PA, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, May 13, 2022 at his home. He was born February 9, 1934 in Bolivar, PA, the son of the late Hans C. Hoel and Anna Grace (Robertson) Hoel. Hans was a US Navy Veteran...
BOLIVAR, PA
wccsradio.com

IBP REPORTS: DUI, HIT-AND-RUN, PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS

HIT-AND-RUN Indiana Borough Police report that a Marion Center resident was charged following a hit and run last Saturday. Officers were dispatched to the 500-block of Philadelphia St. around 2:10 p.m. last Saturday after a hit and run accident was reported a few days earlier. Following an investigation, officers identified the suspected driver as 60-year-old Randa Shick of Marion Center. They say Shick’s car had sideswiped another car driven by a person under the age of 18 and failed to stop and exchange information.
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

PAMELA ANN MCCRACKEN, 63

Pamela Ann McCracken, 63, of Indiana, died Wednesday May 11, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Born May 23, 1958 in Jeannette, she was a daughter of the late James and Judith (Peters) Gesler. Pam attended Seton Hill University as an art major. Two of her passions were photography and...
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

ANDREW “PAPPY” LYCHALK, 84

Andrew “Pappy” Lychalk, 84, Homer City died May 3, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Andrew loved to go shopping, going out to eat, listening to music, and spending time with his housemates, caregivers, and friends. He loved to talk about and share stories about his family and experiences through the years. Andrew attended the Lifesteps Indiana Community Outreach Center and always looked forward to seeing his friends. He also enjoyed attending and watching church services on Sundays and praying for others. Andrew had a sense of humor that could brighten anyone’s day and always found a way to make everyone smile. He will be greatly missed by all of those who cared for him. Andrew was involved in the Miracle League through the Indiana YMCA.
HOMER CITY, PA
wccsradio.com

FIVE FIRE COMPANIES RESPOND TO TRAILER HOME FIRE

Five fire departments were dispatched Wednesday evening for a fire at a home in East Wheatfield Township. Indiana County 911 reported the fire at 5:56 PM at a property along West Philadelphia Street Extension, and that Armagh, Brush Valley, Clyde, Seward and New Florence fire departments dispatched at the time. Citizens’ Ambulance was also called to the scene.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

DELANEY CHEVROLET WESTSYLVANIA JAZZ AND BLUES FESTIVAL LINEUP ANNOUNCED

Later this month, Downtown Indiana will once again be filled with blues and jazz music as the Delaney Chevrolet Westsylvania Jazz and Blues Festival returns on May 28th. The festival will return to its traditional home of IRMC Park on North 7th Street for the day-long music festival featuring local, regional and national blues acts. The 2020 edition of the festival was cancelled in the wake of Covid-19, and last year’s festival was held along Philadelphia Street in a socially-distant setting. Also returning will be the after-hours performances at many of Downtown Indiana’s local establishments.
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

ALTOONA OUTLASTS SOMERSET IN EXTRA INNINGS

The Altoona Curve had to work some extra inning magic but got the job done in a defensive gem, beating the Somerset Patriots 2-1 in 10 innings. Altoona’s bullpen strung together 19 strikeouts, one shy of the franchise record in a game. The two teams were kept off the board until the seventh inning, which started with Blake Sabol hitting a lead-off double to left field. He advanced to third on a Liover Peguero groundout then scored on a Tucupita Marcano groundout to make it 1-0. Down to the last out, Somerset came back with a double from Brandon Lockridge and a single from Jession Rosario to tie the game at 1 all. The Curve defense tightened up and got out of the inning with a tie.
ALTOONA, PA
wccsradio.com

THURSDAY’S BASEBALL, SOFTBALL RESULTS

Homer-Center put up quite a fight against Marion Center yesterday, but the Stingers won the game with some late drama on a two-out double by Nick Pacconi and a walk-off single by Dakota Bracken that drove in courtesy runner Noah McCoy. Homer-Center surprised the Stingers with a 3-run first inning,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy