Smithtown, NY

Smithtown Pet of the Week

smithtownny.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet the Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week, Raya!. Raya is a one year-old Female Domestic Medium Hair Mix who is a total beauty. She is outgoing, vocal, and very affectionate! Raya enjoys giving and getting attention, and she will want to spend as much time with you as she...

smithtownny.gov

Comments / 0

Smithtown, NY
Lifestyle
City
Smithtown, NY
News 12

Angels of Long Island hosts baby formula drive

Angels of Long Island hosted a baby formula drive in Patchogue Wednesday. Dozens of parents came to the event after searching everywhere for a way to feed their children. "I've been looking online every day, I've been going to stores, probably been going to at least five stores a day and I've been calling people that live in Nassau, and even the city to look out," says Raquel Accardi, of Yaphank. "My sister's even going to New Jersey tomorrow to go pick up some."
PATCHOGUE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Hero dog’s bark said to save lives in Long Beach

A dog named Daisy is being called a hero these days for doing something many people find annoying: barking excessively. When a fire broke out at 4 Clark St., in Long Beach in the middle of the night last Thursday, Daisy, who lives with her owners next door, at 6 Clark, began barking and would not stop. One of her sleepy owners, Bennett O’Donnell, roused himself from bed to see what was the matter,
LONG BEACH, NY
92.7 WOBM

These Disgusting Bugs Are Taking Over Brick, NJ, Why?

And, it seems to be just Brick in Ocean County, according to my "bug" expert. My "bug" expert is my husband who runs a local bug business for mosquitos and pests. These bugs are so weird. They are mosquito-looking bugs but they are not mosquitos. What are these weird bugs...
BRICK, NJ
Herald Community Newspapers

Food Network show shoot serves a 'taste' of Malverne

When the Food Network decided to film an episode of “Kitchen Crash” on Lexington Avenue in Malverne earlier this month, it wasn’t just an opportunity for stardom but also to “serve” up a “taste” of the village. According to the Food Network, the...
MALVERNE, NY
riverheadlocal

Riverhead officials ponder allowing drive-thru restaurants, coffee shops & cafés in Wading River

A proposed code change that would allow restaurants, coffee shops and cafés in Wading River to offer drive-thru service is being considered by the Riverhead Town Board. The idea of amending the Business CR zoning use district, which is primarily located along areas of Route 25A, was triggered by Wading River residents expressing to board members their disappointment with the continuing vacancy at the former McDonald’s restaurant site on Route 25A and Wading River Manor Road. The vacant building has become an eyesore, officials said.
RIVERHEAD, NY
