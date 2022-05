PALM HARBOR — The iconic red building located at 3419 Alt. 19 in Palm Harbor has undergone many changes since it was built in the early 1900s. After initially starting out as a schoolhouse, the spot has been home to several bars and restaurants over the years, including the previous tenant, who operated a New England-themed sports bar and a German café in the space before permanently closing three years ago this month in 2019.

PALM HARBOR, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO