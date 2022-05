BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What to do in our region Saturday, May 14. Big Truck Day rolls into town for the 22nd year. There are construction and utility trucks, tractors, firetrucks, and more. Families are encouraged to stop by the Hinesburg Nursery School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is a BBQ lunch and live music on-site as well. For families with sensory concerns, there is a horn-free period from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is $5 a person, or $20 per household. Kids under one can get in for free. Proceeds from the event benefit the Hinesburg Nursery School.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 20 HOURS AGO