2021 was a record year for drug overdose deaths

By Joe Kelley
WDBO
 3 days ago
DEA issues fentanyl warning Stick photo of a syringe and prescription medication. The Drug Enforcement Administration is sounding the alarm after at least seven U.S. cities have reported fentanyl-related mass-overdose events in recent months.

More than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021, a new record.

That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which released the data on Wednesday. The number marks a 15 percent increase over 2020′s drug overdose deaths and equates to roughly one death every five minutes.

Of those deaths, 71,000 were caused by fentanyl and other opioids -- marking a 23 percent increase from the previous year. Cocaine-related deaths saw a 23 percent increase while meth overdoses climbed 34 percent, per the CDC. Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, calls the CDC’s report “truly staggering.”

WDBO

