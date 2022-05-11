ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, PA

Man arrested after gas station robbery in New Castle

By Caitlynn Hall
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — A man is in Lawrence County Jail after reports said he robbed a 7-Eleven in New Castle. James Grim, III was charged with two counts of robbery, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen...

