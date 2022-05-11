ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

Art of Food Fest kicks off summer fun with ‘art you can eat’ in Longmont

By Kalene McCort
Colorado Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirehouse Art Center will kick off its summer activities Saturday with The Art of Food Fest. The free event — from 3-7 p.m. — promises cuisine, vendors, a chance to contribute to a community mural and plenty of new bites to savor. “We used to have two...

www.coloradodaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Colorado Daily

Community Editorial Board: Pop-up shopping

Members of our Community Editorial Board, a group of community residents who are engaged with and passionate about local issues, respond to the following question: A pop-up garden market is coming to Boulder, joining other businesses offering seasonal and outdoor shopping and dining to draw post-pandemic customers. Your take?. My...
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Filmmaker begins app-based film festival in Longmont

Submissions are open for a new app-based film festival in Longmont. Setrecce LLC, the developer behind an app for scouting film locations, has begun the film festival to build community for underserved filmmakers in Northern Colorado. Recce, pronounced “recky,” is a term used in some filmmaking circles to refer to...
LONGMONT, CO
Colorado Daily

On display: Street Wise Boulder hosts spray paint workshop, Longmont hails food and art

Spray Painting Workshop with Denver Muralists — Friday, Street Wise Arts is hosting a workshop for all skill levels with Denver street artist UcSepia (Seymon Gurule) who will teach the basics of graffiti art including safety, tips and spray techniques. UcSepia has been adding color to outdoor Colorado canvases since 2007 and is known for her free-spirited fantasy characters she calls “ozjuahzians” from the land of “Capsule Oz.” The workshop welcomes artists ages 9 years and older. Denver muralist Chris Haven will host a level two workshop that caters to more experienced artists on Saturday. Attendees are asked to bring a mask or respirator. Registration required; 4-6 p.m. May 13 (level one), 11 a.m.-1 p.m. May 14 (level two); $65 includes materials and a take-home canvas; Madelife, 2691 30th St., Boulder; bit.ly/3M9Ysj2.
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
City
Longmont, CO
Boulder County, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Society
Boulder County, CO
Entertainment
Longmont, CO
Society
Longmont, CO
Lifestyle
Boulder County, CO
Society
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Longmont, CO
Entertainment
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
99.9 KEKB

This Hidden Colorado Ice Cream Shop Looks Bomb

If you love Ice Cream then you absolutely must try this hidden Colorado gem ice cream spot right away. Popular Colorado Ice Cream Shop Ready To Keep Things Cool This Summer. The toughest part of this lifestyle change I'm going through is learning how to live with much less of the delicious sweets I've grown to love over the years. We all have a sweet tooth, right? When summer rolls around it's always nice to be able to grab the kids or your boo and head to the ice cream shop to grab some dessert, and this hidden Colorado ice cream shop is something I think we've all been missing!
COLORADO STATE
Natasha Lovato

Castle Rock's newest park welcomes visitors this summer

Cobblestone Ranch Park rendering.The Town of Castle Rock. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Situated on 168 acres, Castle Rock's newest park is set to open next month. Based on community survey results from 2019, the Castle Rock Town Council selected Cobblestone Ranch as the next park development project. The site is situated on the eastern edge of Castle Rock near Colorado 83 at 8571 Castle Oaks Dr. and will serve as a regional destination, much like Philip S. Miller Park.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
CBS Denver

Get Ready To Enjoy Fresh Produce And Local Artisans At Farmers Markets Up And Down Colorado’s Front Range

(CBS4) – Mid-May in Colorado brings lots of flowers and farmers markets. This is the time of year when you can start supporting local farmers and businesses while treating yourself to fresh produce, tasty treats and even unexpected treasures. Here’s just a few of the farmers markets now open around the Denver metro area and northern Colorado: Aurora Rebel Marketplace Del Mar Park 312 Del Circle This is a real home-grown market that started in a backyard in Montbello in 2015 where a father worked with five neighborhood kids to garden. As they grew, they decided to fill the need for a neighborhood farmers market and...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Seasonal Food#Firehouse Art Center#The Art Of Food Fest#Rising Tiger#Asian#American#Times Collaborative
95 Rock KKNN

The Best Hole-in-the-Wall Pizza Spot Resides In Colorado

I always say the smaller and more underwhelming the place looks, the better the food. Now, this isn't always the case but for the most part, everywhere I've gone that has some of the best food, is usually just a modest, casual, and many times dingy-looking spot in a super old building or tucked away in some alley.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

This Colorado Pub Has Some Of The Best Food In The State

If you're a lover of great food in Colorado, this local Colorado pub has some of the most delicious food we've ever seen that you have to try. If you're like me, you're always on the hunt for new places to eat at and find fun smaller local spots to add to your list when everything else sounds old and tired, right? We've all had this conversation, "What do you want to eat? 'I don't care, what sounds good?' Nothing sounds good ... I'm so sick of everything around here." Next time this conversation happens, I have the answer, and we think you're really going to dig this Colorado pub.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Daily

BMoCA proposing a move to NoBo Arts District with a ‘creative campus,’ aiming to bolster city’s art destination status

For 50 years, BMoCA has provided the community with a rotating selection of exhibits from world-renowned creatives, on-site events, performances and art sales. A cultural cornerstone, it continues to showcase the work of emerging local talent and established artists — and now it hopes to bolster its legacy with a proposed move and expansion to the NoBo Art District in North Boulder.
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Retail
OutThere Colorado

For 125th time, 'Strawberry Days' festival returns to Colorado mountain town

For the 125th time, the Strawberry Days summer festival will be returning to Glenwood Springs this June. Strawberry Days is one of the oldest, continuously held festivals in Colorado. It celebrates the start of the strawberry harvest season in the area. According to the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association, the festival began as a marketing tool to promote the fruit growers of the Roaring Fork and Grand River Valleys.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
5280.com

Marzyck Fine Foods Is Opening a Westminster Store

More than 30 years ago, a young Pete Marzyck moved West to make a name for himself. This year—as his namesake local food market celebrates 20 years in Denver and prepares to open a third retail location—it seems he’s done exactly that. Marzyck Fine Foods has grown and evolved over the last two decades, but at its core, the grocery store has stayed true to Marzyck’s early vision of creating a friendly neighborhood market with products from around the world. “I want people to come into our store and say, ‘Wow, this is really cool, I haven’t seen this since I was traveling in Italy,’ or, ‘I never see this anymore, I wonder where they got that,” says Marzyck, who co-owns the business with his wife, Barbara Macfarlane, and his brother, Paul.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

So long to another Denver favorite: Harvey Park’s Rosemary Cafe is closing

On Tuesday, Rosemary Cafe posted to Facebook that it has been sold and is closing, at least for now. “The Rosemary family would like to share with all of you that as of May 15th, 2022 the current owners of Rosemary’s Cafe will be stepping down and passing the restaurant to new owners,” Rosemary Cafe posted. “As of Sunday, May 15th, Rosemarys will unfortunately be closed and it is out of our hands when or if it will reopen.”
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy