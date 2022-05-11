ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

Four East Bay Arson Suspects Arrested For an Astonishing 33 Fires in a 48-Hour Period

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s unclear whether the four suspects and more than 30 fires set over two days are in any way related, and while no one was hurt, one report says that a suspect managed to escape custody. It was a difficult weekend for the East Bay entity known as...

