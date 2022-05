Does a chance for the LA Kings to close the series out at home sound too good to be true? It was probably because they fell short to the Oilers, 4-2. The Oilers set the tempo right off of the bat and showed that they would not go down easy, with Connor McDavid scoring a wraparound goal just a little bit over two minutes into the game.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO