ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MO

Hospital staffer charged with murder 20 years after patient died

By Jonathan Ketz, Heidi Schmidt, Nexstar Media Wire
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qUstB_0fagR4Nu00

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. (WDAF) – Prosecutors in Livingston County, Missouri, have charged a former Kansas City-area respiratory therapist with first-degree murder in the death of a hospital patient 20 years ago.

Jennifer Anne Hall, 41, was charged with the 2002 murder of Fern Franco, who had been hospitalized at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe before dying in May of that year.

Court documents show Hall and another employee discovered Franco wasn’t breathing in her hospital bed. The nurse said Hall was near Franco’s room at the time Franco stopped breathing, and that Hall entered Franco’s room with her, which she thought was strange.

Staff attempted to revive Franco as she was “coding” and gave her atropine and epinephrine, but no other substances.

During an autopsy, a coroner found the presence of succinylcholine and morphine. An investigation determined the drugs were not prescribed to Franco or ordered by her doctors.

A medical expert said succinylcholine paralyzes a patient’s muscles, leaving the victim unable to breathe. The victim would suffocate while still maintaining full consciousness, according to the probable cause statement.

The probable cause statement shows Hall was a respiratory therapist at the medical center from December 2001 through May 2002. She was placed on administrative leave May 18, 2002, two days after Franco died.

According to the probable cause, hospital employees reported the number of cardiac emergencies among patients receiving care at the medical center had risen to 18 during Hall’s employment. Before she was hired, the hospital averaged one incident a year. The hospital also reported a drop in the number of cardiac emergencies after Hall was placed on leave.

Of the 18 patients who suffered cardiac emergencies during that time, nine died.

Court documents show other nurses believed Hall was responsible for the patients’ deaths because of her proximity to the patients, her access to drugs — which are deadly if misused — and the fact that she was involved in reporting each of the victim’s deaths.

Hall is not in custody at this time. A warrant for her arrest was issued last week.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information about Hall’s location to call (660) 664-0515.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Chillicothe, MO
Chillicothe, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Livingston County, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Livingston County, MO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Hospital Bed#Drugs#Violent Crime
MyArkLaMiss

State Police seek one female adult, three juvenile fugitives in Northwest Louisiana

Red River Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Louisiana State Police is asking for the public’s help in locating three juveniles, 17-year-old Tyjuan Lafitte, 17-year-old Na’varaya Lane, 15-year-old Jeremiah Durham, who escaped from the Ware Youth Center in Coushatta, LA.   Lafitte is incarcerated for attempted first degree murder. Lane is incarcerated for attempted second degree murder.  Durham […]
COUSHATTA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Board to consider clemency for Georgia man convicted of murdering 8-year-old girl, raping 10-year-old in 1976

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL)—The Georgia Parole Board of Pardons and Paroles announced their plans to consider clemency for a Georgia man who was previously convicted of murdering an 8-year-old girl and raping her 10-year-old friend. Virgil Presnell, Jr., 68, was convicted by a jury of four crimes committed in 1976 against two girls. Presnell was convicted […]
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyArkLaMiss

Bastrop man dies in fatal Mer Rouge crash

MER ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, May 12, 2022, at approximately 4:45 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 425 south of Louisiana Highway 3051. The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Ethan J. Nelson, who was not restrained. According to the investigation, Nelson was driving north on U.S. […]
BASTROP, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Investigation leads to the arrest of Rayville man; charged with drug and gun offenses, deputies say

RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office along with the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office, the East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana State Police, conducted a search warrant at a residence on the 1700 block of Highway 183 in Rayville, La. The […]
RAYVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana state troopers charged in beating of Black man

WINNSBORO, La. (AP) — State prosecutors have charged three Louisiana State Police troopers accused of beating a Black motorist, hoisting him to his feet by his hair braids and bragging in text messages that the “whoopin’” would give him “nightmares for a long time.” The misdemeanor simple battery charges in the 2020 arrest of Antonio […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

40K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy