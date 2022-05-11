David Cronenberg's 'The Shrouds' Starring Vincent Cassel Launches Sale at Cannes

As one of the most popular science fiction/horror shows of all time, The X-Files is marked by a unique conspiracy-based mythology, exciting paranormal adventures, and the stellar chemistry between Special Agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson). As these two FBI agents investigate alien abductions and unexplainable phenomena, they encounter quite a few different (and often terrifying) creatures, some of which defy any logical explanation. While the series is known best for its over-arching alien conspiracy plot, there's no denying that the show's standard monster-of-the-week (MOTW) episodes were just as engaging, and oftentimes more exciting. With over 200 episodes and 11 seasons to choose from, there's bound to be a monster in there for everybody, so if you're looking for some of the best Mulder/Scully creature features (meaning, "no aliens allowed"), then look no further than these episodes below...

