On May 5, 2022, at approximately 4:12 a.m., a Missoula Police Department Officer was dispatched to an intimidation call. The complainant called 911 to report that her son, 27-year-old Dylan Ohl, had threatened to drive his car through her house. The complainant said that she was afraid of her son and that he had a history of drug use. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO