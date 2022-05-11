ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

How to Remove Gum From Hair, According to an Expert: WATCH

By Lauryn Snapp
107.3 KFFM
107.3 KFFM
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A hairstylist on TikTok went viral after offering up an expert tip for removing gum from hair — and it turns out her bizarre trick works like a charm!. Melissa, who shares content on TikTok under the username @mabrowsandhair, had viewers cringing when she filmed herself chewing two pieces of gum...

kffm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Right Way To Eat An Oreo, According To Science

It's an age-old debate: What is the right way to eat an Oreo? The answer has always varied, depending on who you ask. Some prefer to eat the cookie as it is, without any milk. Others can't even imagine consuming an Oreo without dunking it in a fresh glass of milk first. For those willing to get their hands dirty, breaking apart the Oreo and eating the cream first (or consuming one side at a time) is the most appealing option.
SCIENCE
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Mousse#Hair Styling#The Gum#Mabrowsandhair
shefinds

Doctors Say You Should Think Twice Before Adding These Ingredients To Your Coffee

Starting your day with a cup of freshly brewed coffee can be one of the best feelings ever. We totally get it–there’s nothing quite like sipping on a steaming cup of joe and getting that caffeine rush. Aside from keeping you awake, energized, and in a good mood, drinking coffee (in moderation, of course) actually has significant health benefits too. As a low-calorie beverage, it’s rich in antioxidants, which protects your cells and reduces your risk of getting heart disease or cancer.
FOOD & DRINKS
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

The Biggest Mistake You're Making With Box Cake Mix

Cakes are a classic dessert, used to celebrate everything from birthdays to bridal showers and anything in between. The yummy blend of moist, light cake and sweet, creamy frosting makes the sweet a pretty popular crowd-pleaser. However, there is one downside: not everyone always wants to spend the time — not to mention effort — that it takes to bake a cake from scratch. Luckily, that is where boxed cake mixes come in. Boxed cake mix was first patented in the 1930s by P. Duff and Sons, a Pittsburgh-based molasses company, according to Bon Appetit. While the dry recipe changed a bit over the years, the basic idea of selling convenience by premixing ingredients that only required one or two add-ins to make a whole cake became pretty popular with busy consumers, particularly after World War II.
RECIPES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Wide Open Eats

How To Keep Strawberries Fresh in the Fridge So They Last Longer

There's nothing in the entire world like fresh strawberries from the farmer's market or grocery store. I am a complete sucker for fresh strawberries, so whenever I see them on sale I always grab a carton or two, however, sometimes my eyes seem to be bigger than my stomach. More times than not I've come back to my berries in the fridge a day or two later to discover my fresh strawberries are starting to grow mold spores. And not just strawberries, more often than not my blueberries and blackberries would be moldy before I got the chance to eat them all.
FOOD & DRINKS
107.3 KFFM

107.3 KFFM

Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
980K+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy