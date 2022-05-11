How Ralph Ineson Became One of Our Best Modern Character Actors

Although Better Call Saul is approaching its series finale, its critically acclaimed predecessor Breaking Bad remains one of television’s most renowned series. The Emmy award-winning show starred Bryan Cranston as Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher who “breaks bad” after learning he has developed cancer. In order to raise money for his treatment and to make sure he has enough left to give to his wife Skyler (Anna Gunn), son Walter “Flynn” Jr. (RJ Mitte), and infant daughter Holly when he eventually passes, Walter partners up with a former student and high school dropout Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) who has become a meth “cook” and drug dealer. At first, Walter and Jesse use an RV trailer as their base of operations, which often breaks down in the middle of the New Mexico desert. Later, Walter White’s alias “Heisenberg” becomes well known throughout Albuquerque, New Mexico, along with his sought-after blue meth. Walter and Jesse catch the attention of the chicken franchise owner of Los Pollos Hermanos, Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), and, through their sleazy lawyer Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), are roped in on Fring’s drug empire across the southwest. Through it all, Walter and Jesse must avoid being caught by Walter’s brother-in-law, DEA agent Hank Schrader (Dean Norris).

