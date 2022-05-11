KS Gov. says ‘stay tuned’ for sports betting bill
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Governor is expected to take up the sports betting bill to sign this week.
“I think some time this week…so stay tuned,” Gov. Kelly said.
Kansas Capitol Bureau asked the governor when she plans to sign the bill at another “historic” bill signing event to cut the state’s food sales tax.
The sports betting bill could be the next one the governor takes up.
“I never say whether I’m going to sign it, until I’ve actually seen it, but I expect that I’m going to get that bill this week,” she clarified.Abortion rights groups ramp up efforts to mobilize in Kansas, ahead of critical vote
On April 29, Kansas lawmakers took final action on a plan to legalize sports betting after an overnight session.
The Kansas Senate voted to pass Senate Bill 84 with 21 lawmakers voting in favor and 13 against, after the House signed off on the latest changes to the plan.

