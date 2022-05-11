ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KS Gov. says ‘stay tuned’ for sports betting bill

By Rebekah Chung, Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Governor is expected to take up the sports betting bill to sign this week.

“I think some time this week…so stay tuned,” Gov. Kelly said.

Kansas Capitol Bureau asked the governor when she plans to sign the bill at another “historic” bill signing event to cut the state’s food sales tax.

The sports betting bill could be the next one the governor takes up.

“I never say whether I’m going to sign it, until I’ve actually seen it, but I expect that I’m going to get that bill this week,” she clarified.

Abortion rights groups ramp up efforts to mobilize in Kansas, ahead of critical vote

On April 29, Kansas lawmakers took final action on a plan to legalize sports betting after an overnight session.

The Kansas Senate voted to pass Senate Bill 84 with 21 lawmakers voting in favor and 13 against, after the House signed off on the latest changes to the plan.

KSNT News

Washburn University recognizes Law School graduates on Saturday

TOPEKA, (KSNT) – The Washburn University School of Law recognized 92 graduates on Saturday in Lee Arena. Staying with the usual format, graduates marched from the law school building to Lee Arena with the Kansas Territorial Pipes and Drums leading the way. With Washburn University President, Dr. Jerry Farley retiring in September, 2022, this was […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas AG challenges federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in SCOTUS petition

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has filed another petition to the U.S. Supreme Court to review the legality of a vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. Schmidt argues this mandate, put in place by the Biden Administration, is causing disruption in the healthcare workforce, especially in small, rural communities. Nine other attorneys general […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Window to pay property taxes in Kansas is closing

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansans don’t have much time left to file property taxes, if you haven’t taken care of it already. The deadline to submit property taxes is midnight on May 10. If you can’t get everything in order by then, the Shawnee County Treasurer, Larry Mah, has a few options for you. He told […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
