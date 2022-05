CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — University weed specialist Aaron Hager says this spring has created problems with pre-plant weed control. “It has Stu and we’ve seen quite a bit of vegetation across the state getting fairly large and fairly mature now,” Hager said. “And that is something that we need to think about as we move into planting progress across the state and that is what we are going to do to manage the weed populations.”

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO