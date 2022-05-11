Here are some tips for how students can get better test scores

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Department of Health Services is highlighting its program to help parents deal with the baby formula crisis. Officials say many families impacted by the shortage are participating in the Arizona Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), which provides nutrition education, breastfeeding support services, referrals for health and social services, and more. Families in the WIC are at or below 185% of the federal poverty level. WIC usually provides baby formula from Abbott Nutrition, a maker of Similac brand infant formulas. But because of the shortage, WIC is helping people get alternatives until supplies return to normal. Officials said supplies for Similac Advance Infant Formula are stable and WIC is increasing supplies of Similac Soy Isomil, which some WIC families use.

