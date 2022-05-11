ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are some tips for how students can get better test scores

By Tess Rafols
AZFamily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Summer is almost here, which means final exams are creeping up for students. But between finding time to study and finalizing papers and projects, managing end-of-school-year demands can lead to burnout and a...

AZFamily

A state program is helping Arizonans deal with the baby formula crisis

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Department of Health Services is highlighting its program to help parents deal with the baby formula crisis. Officials say many families impacted by the shortage are participating in the Arizona Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), which provides nutrition education, breastfeeding support services, referrals for health and social services, and more. Families in the WIC are at or below 185% of the federal poverty level. WIC usually provides baby formula from Abbott Nutrition, a maker of Similac brand infant formulas. But because of the shortage, WIC is helping people get alternatives until supplies return to normal. Officials said supplies for Similac Advance Infant Formula are stable and WIC is increasing supplies of Similac Soy Isomil, which some WIC families use.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona among worst states for worsening baby formula shortage

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More than half of infant formula products are out of stock in Arizona, as the nationwide formula shortage worsens. According to Datasembly, which tracks real-time product pricing, both Arizona and the Phoenix metro area have climbed to a 51% out-of-stock rate for formula, compared to the nationwide average of 43%.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Options for Arizona families hit hard by the baby formula crisis

A veteran who was also a Mesa police officer has a rare disease and needs a kidney to live. Phoenix Police see violent past 6 weeks with homicide rates up. Police are concerned about the amount of violence in Phoenix in the past six weeks and there are more murders this year compared to last year.
Education
Local
Arizona Education
City
AZFamily

Veteran and former Mesa police officer needs a kidney transplant

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Miles Casey Moore misses his family and life outside hospital walls. The father of five was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease in January 2020 and learned he was in stage 4 kidney failure. “It is terrible, it is terrible, the tears and the emotions and roller coasters of good news, bad news,” said Miles’ wife, Valerie Moore.
AZFamily

Phoenix pre-teen girl creates bracelets to help sea turtles

There are a lot of resources and support for victims trying to get out of abusive relationships but advocates say more needs to be done. Tempe and ADOT officials gave a timeline on when they hope to partially reopen the U.S. 60 from Rural Road to the Loop 101. ADOT...
AZFamily

Arizona nonprofit’s personal connection to helping Ukrainian refugees

Triple-digit heat is sticking around Phoenix for several more days. Rallies to protect abortion rights were held across the country on Saturday, including one in downtown Phoenix. Veteran who is also an ex-Mesa police officer needs a kidney. Updated: May. 13, 2022 at 9:57 PM MST. |. A veteran who...
AZFamily

Consumer Reports reveals the most reliable used cars

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One milestone people will always remember is reaching 100, 200 even 300,000 miles with their car. “Yeah, I think I was in my driveway or something like that,” Gary St. Jean said. “I took a picture of the odometer.”. It’s not just a...
AZFamily

Triple-digit temps to linger into the workweek

An Arizona nonprofit put together a fundraiser to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland, and the founders of the nonprofit are heading to Poland to help firsthand. Rallies to protect abortion rights were held across the country on Saturday, including one in downtown Phoenix. Veteran who is also an ex-Mesa police...
AZFamily

How to get your car to last for at least 200,000 miles

A veteran who was also a Mesa police officer has a rare disease and needs a kidney to live. Options for Arizona families hit hard by the baby formula crisis. Arizona is the one of the states hardest hit by the baby formula crisis but there are resources to help.
AZFamily

Little girl helps find wandering boy in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a frantic and scary moment when a Gilbert family learned their nonverbal autistic son wandered away from his home with his dog. But thanks to an alert little girl in the neighborhood, he was found safe.
AZFamily

Here comes the heat! Say goodbye to the 80s and find a pool

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another amazing morning here in the Valley with lows in the lower 60s. Our high today will be amazing as well with temps in the upper 80s this afternoon. Our average high this time of year is 93 degrees. Enjoy today though, because things are heating up quickly.
NewsBreak
Education
AZFamily

Ozone advisory through Sunday, hot temperatures this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Temperatures are going to be very warm, in the triple digits for the next few days before we see a cool down by next weekend. A ridge of high pressure is building into the region and that is going to keep Arizona dry and give us some of the warmest days of the year so far. For Sunday, expect temperatures near 105 degrees.
AZFamily

Triple-digit weekend in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A ridge of high pressure is evolving into Arizona from the west. It’s strong enough that we’ll see some of the warmest highs so far this year, but of course, not near the hottest temps will get this summer. On Saturday and Sunday, we expect highs to be in the range of 103-105 degrees. We don’t expect any records to be set around metro Phoenix. Next week, temperatures will moderate slowly but stay around 100 degrees until next Friday, when we’ve got a 98-degree high penciled in.
AZFamily

Phoenix experts share resources for domestic violence survivors

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There are a lot of resources and support for victims of domestic violence. But, while protective orders can be helpful, advocates say they sometimes aren’t enough. That is why having a safety plan in place is so important. Advocates recommend having one before and after you leave an abusive relationship.
AZFamily

Phoenix turtle ambassador is saving turtles one bracelet at a time

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A 12-year-old Valley girl is making a difference in the world, one bracelet at a time. Mireille Rascon spends hours putting beads together one-by-one to make the bracelets with the help of her cousin and best friend, Azul Gomez. “We sell them for $20 apiece,”...
AZFamily

North Phoenix couple asks for help after losing everything in house fire

Arizona is the one of the states hardest hit by the baby formula crisis but there are resources to help. Phoenix Police see violent past 6 weeks with homicide rates up. Police are concerned about the amount of violence in Phoenix in the past six weeks and there are more murders this year compared to last year.
AZFamily

Rally to protect abortion rights held in downtown Phoenix

Triple-digit heat is sticking around Phoenix for several more days. An Arizona nonprofit put together a fundraiser to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland, and the founders of the nonprofit are heading to Poland to help firsthand. Veteran who is also an ex-Mesa police officer needs a kidney. Updated: May. 13,...
