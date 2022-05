SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Nolan Driggers reached for the front door, kids in tow and his wife one step behind him. The family of four was trying to leave their home in Ellabell and hit the interstate after hearing about a tornado that touched down in Pembroke. Driggers did not realize it was just a few seconds away from his neighborhood when he received the notification.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO