As the weekend starts, here is a list of some of the many activities and events. Cyclists from the around the region and beyond will return to downtown Smithville before the sun rises Saturday, May 14, to take part in the Humphrey’s Gravel Grinder bicycle race. There will also be family-friendly events throughout the day including a fun ride on the Main Street Trail; a kids car race with motorized cars, trucks and tractors down Bridge Street; a vendor event hosted by Smithville Main Street District; a mental health fair with local resources; live music on the Ali Kemp Memorial stage in Courtyard Park; and food for purchase from the Chops BBQ food truck.

SMITHVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO