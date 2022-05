ST. GEORGE — Letter carriers will collect food statewide on Saturday to help the 410,000 Utahns facing hunger. Utah Food Bank asks residents across the state to help “Stamp Out Hunger” by filling the reminder bag they receive with non-perishable food donations and leaving it near their mailbox no later than 9 a.m. on Saturday, according to a news release. Local letter carriers will collect and deliver food donations to Utah Food Bank and its statewide network of 216 partner agencies.

SAINT GEORGE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO