Bear rescued from Six Flags amusement park after getting trapped in back lot

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sherif’s Office has arrested three men after they were caught on camera stealing catalytic converters. Detectives began an investigation into catalytic converter thefts being committed by the same suspects who would allegedly target vehicles parked at residences and businesses across the parish. The sheriff’s office says that most of the thefts occurred between midnight and 6 a.m. The cars in the areas of Woodridge, Briarplace, Industriplex, Glenoaks, Long Farm, Sherwood Commons, Jefferson, and Airline were robbed sometime between April 29 and May 10.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO