ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Bear rescued from Six Flags amusement park after getting trapped in back lot

By Nouran Salahieh
brproud.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KTLA) – Firefighters in California rescued a bear that got trapped in a back lot at Six Flags Magic Mountain last week, authorities said. The bear wandered onto the lot at the...

www.brproud.com

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

BRFD takes Woodspring Suites Hotel arson suspect into custody

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department has identified the suspect who set fire to a local hotel last night. On May 13, the fire department responded to the Woodspring Suites Hotel on North Harrell’s Ferry Road. The Baton Rouge Police Department told the fire department they were called due to a fire in a hotel room.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Friday Geronimo Street house fire ruled arson, investigators ask for tips

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge fire investigators ruled a Friday morning house fire as an arson. Firefighters responded to the 3700 block of Geronimo Street at 5:35 a.m. to find a home “engulfed” in the fire. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, a resident in the home told crews he woke up to a noise and safely escaped before firefighters arrived.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

3 arrested after caught stealing catalytic converters on camera

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sherif’s Office has arrested three men after they were caught on camera stealing catalytic converters. Detectives began an investigation into catalytic converter thefts being committed by the same suspects who would allegedly target vehicles parked at residences and businesses across the parish. The sheriff’s office says that most of the thefts occurred between midnight and 6 a.m. The cars in the areas of Woodridge, Briarplace, Industriplex, Glenoaks, Long Farm, Sherwood Commons, Jefferson, and Airline were robbed sometime between April 29 and May 10.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Reward offered after dog found in severe condition under bridge in Louisiana

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Investigators are working to find the person responsible after a Pit Bull Terrier was found barely alive under a New Orleans-area bridge. A construction found the dog, now appropriately named “Hope,” in a kennel under the Clearview Overpass in Jefferson Parish. She was too weak to stand when she was rescued.
METAIRIE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Valencia, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
brproud.com

Elderly Lutcher woman found dead, son becomes person of interest

LUTCHER, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible homicide after a 68-year-old woman was found deceased in her home. On Saturday, deputies received a call regarding a wellness concern for a woman on 2nd Street in Lutcher. The sheriff’s office and the Gramercy Police Department responded to the call and found Glenda Edler, 68, deceased in her home.
LUTCHER, LA
brproud.com

72-year-old woman dies in vehicle crash on Hwy 190

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Troopers responded to a call regarding a two-vehicle crash on US 190 at Louisiana Hwy 741 on May 1 around 6 p.m. The initial investigation revealed that Elaine Artigue, 72, was traveling south on LA 741 in a 2017 Ford Taurus at the same time a 2016 Jeep Wrangler was traveling west on US 190. Officials say Artigue failed to yield as she entered into the intersection and was struck by the Jeep.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Bear#Six Flags#Ktla#The Fire Department
brproud.com

Man arrested after incident in parking lot of local church

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is reporting the arrest of a man in connection with an incident that took place on Nebraska St. The incident happened just after 2 a.m., on Sunday, May 8. Edmond Revelle, 20, was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree...
brproud.com

21-year-old guard allegedly helps teens escape from Wade Youth Center

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three juveniles charged with serious crimes and considered dangerous are on the loose, allegedly after a guard helped them escape from Wade Youth Center early Saturday morning, and Louisiana State police are asking the public’s help in finding them. The teenagers, all...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
brproud.com

Parents arrested after toddler gains “one ounce” over two and a half years

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said a 2-year-old child died after suffering from “long-term starvation” while in the care of his two parents. Regis Johnson, 57, and Arhonda Tillman, 35, were charged with negligent child abuse after deputies said they neglected their daughter for an extended period of time.
POLK COUNTY, FL
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man killed in crash near Addis

ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police (LSP) are investigating a deadly crash that killed a 34-year-old man from Baton Rouge. Troopers responded to a crash on LA-988 in Addis around 2 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, and learned that 34-year-old Woodrow Vaughn Jr. was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe. The state police say the crash happened when Vaughn’s car went off the road to the right and he overcorrected to the left. The vehicle crossed both lanes and crashed into a ditch. The car overturned after hitting a utility pole.
ADDIS, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana man accused of pointing firearm at school bus full of children

DEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A Deville man is facing multiple charges after being accused of pointing a firearm at a school bus full of children Thursday afternoon. Ray Corbett, 41, of Deville was arrested after being seen taking what seemed to be a handgun from his waistband and pointing it at a Rapides Parish School bus, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO). The incident was reported to police at 7:30 p.m. on May 12, but it allegedly happened on Denny Road earlier in the day while children were being taken home from school.
DEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

W. Chalfont Drive shooting suspect in custody after standoff

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Ronald Leduff, 25, was shot in the 500 block of West Chalfont Drive around 4 p.m. on Saturday. He was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting. The suspect is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Teen drowns in pond, body recovered by LPSO

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A teenager’s body was recovered in a pond by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) on May 11. LPSO detectives and the LPSO dive team were told that 18-year-old Rodrick Thompson, Jr. and his friends were in a pond near Sims Road when he began struggling to keep above the water.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy