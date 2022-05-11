ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Parents of six-year-old say they've been reported for abuse after he ran marathon

By Daisy Maldonado
Indy100
 3 days ago

Two parents from Kentucky said that they were visited by Child Protective Services after they allowed their six-year-old son to run a marathon.

The parents, Ben and Kami Crawford, allowed their son Rainier to complete the 26.2-mile Flying Pig Marathon in Cincinnati, Ohio. The marathon took place on May 1st, and lasted eight and a half hours. The parents' decision has prompted online criticism and even led to complaints reported to CPS.

The Crawfords are now addressing the controversy and have issued a series of statements. They've denied claims that they ‘dragged’ their son through the race and insisted that unwarranted claims by medical professionals that running such long distances can be detrimental to a child’s health ‘generally cite obscure sources’.

The two took to Instagram on Monday and posted a photo of Rainier sitting shirtless in their garden while being interviewed by CPS social workers. They said that the process was ‘scary’ for their son.

Additionally, they added on social media: “This was a scary process because usually children are interrogated away from parents against their will, and their answers determine the agency's legal rights to take away the kids.”

Despite their insistence that Rainier’s participation in the marathon was on his own accord and voluntary, criticism has continued. They also shared that his ‘food, liquid, electrolyte intake and temperature’ were monitored throughout the race.

As a result, the parents issued a lengthy statement to MailOnline . A portion of their letter read: “We have never forced any of our children to run a marathon and we cannot even imagine that as feasible practically or emotionally."“Yes, there were tears. He had a fall and every single member of our family has cried during marathons. These experiences were very limited compared to what has been reported and despite the incredible physical and emotional difficulty of running a marathon the amount of his crying is comparable to what we would have experienced had we stayed home on a Sunday morning.”

They concluded: “You cannot bribe a child to train hundreds of hours and run 26 miles through the heat for a can of pringles. If you can't see this you are lazy or not listening.

"Our parenting methods are unconventional but we do not think accusations or arguments with incorrect facts are helpful."

Waterloo Journal

Parents say their young son took his own life after he was bullied by schoolmates who were spreading rumors that he was unvaccinated and his parents were “anti-vaxxers”, lawsuit

Parents claim in lawsuit that their 15-year-old son took his own life after he was bullied by his schoolmates. They say the high school student was bullied by other students to the point that he didn’t want to live to see his future. According to the lawsuit, the boy reportedly asked for a meeting with the dean after his classmates were bullying him via text messages and on social media. His classmates were reportedly spreading rumors around the school that he was unvaccinated. Unfortunately, the dean took no disciplinary action against any student and the boy’s report was also kept from his parents, the suit claims.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Woman Receives 95-Year Sentence in Murder of Girlfriend Who Survived Being Shot 8 Times in Initial Hit Attempt

A New Jersey woman has received a 95-year sentence after being convicted on multiple charges in connection with the murder of her girlfriend. The multipronged case, which dates back to 2015, was described by Superior Court Judge David F. Bauman of Monmouth County this month—according to a recent report from the Associated Press—as one of “cold-hearted depravity” at the hands of 38-year-old Jennifer Sweeney.
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
Indy100

