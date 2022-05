Volkswagen will be jumping into the burgeoning electric pickup truck market several years from now with a new model from a brand called Scout. Yes, that’s Scout as in the International Scout you might remember from decades ago. This new model will be an EV with an off-road focus and it will share its platform with an SUV variant as well. We don’t know much about the mechanicals yet, but early sketches show a burly-looking crew-cab truck with squared-off lines. VW says that the Scout will start production in 2026, at which point it’ll likely face strong competition from the likes of the GMC Hummer EV and Rivian R1T, along with upcoming models including the Jeep Wrangler EV and Toyota Tacoma Electric.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO