MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says as one of the nation’s biggest beef exporters, the state will honor the month of May as Beef Month. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, May 12, she toured Lyons Ranch and proclaimed the month as Kansas Beef Month. She said she was joined by the Kansas Department of Agriculture, members of the Kansas Beef Council, Kansas Livestock Association and other Agriculture community members.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO